WATCH NOW: Bells will be ringing! Tales from a rookie Red Kettle volunteer

There are two things you can count on every holiday season:

You’ll make a solemn vow to start earlier next year.

And you’ll see — and hear — Salvation Army bell ringers as you dash around, buying extra strings of lights, a gift for your sister-in-law who hates everything and more tape to get those presents wrapped.

Those familiar Red Kettles have been a staple of pop culture for decades, with everyone from Bob Hope (in the 1951 movie “The Lemon Drop Kid”) to Snoopy ringing the bells.

Last Saturday, it was my turn to step up to the Red Kettle for a two-hour shift outside Sam’s Club in Somers, as a member of the Kenosha Rotary Club.

My rookie bell-ringing stint went pretty well — money was donated, Christmas greetings were shared — but I did learn some helpful tips for next time:

Know your location: Are you going to be inside or braving the cold outdoors? My original assignment was Festival Foods (a prime, indoor spot!), but I was moved instead to Sam’s Club at the last minute. That’s no problem, except this post is OUTSIDE. Next time, I will wear winter boots instead of my colorful but definitely not insulated Converse sneakers. By the end of my two-hour shift, my feet were blocks of ice.

Bring a buddy: I was a solo act for the majority of those two hours, and it can get lonely at times despite the steady stream of shoppers. Luckily, a few friends stopped by — great to see you, Dave and Terry Backmann — as did my husband and my greyhound. (A cute dog also helps with donations. People stopped to pet Seamus and then tossed in some cash.)

Go easy on the liquids: If you are working solo, be careful with that coffee consumption. I finally got a much-needed bathroom break when I could leave Rex to man the kettle.

Bring along some “Christmas cheer”: No, you can’t offer people shots of Crown Royal, but you can offer chocolates. I found the special dark chocolate and mint Kit Kat bars were particularly popular.

Make your own music: Several people suggested I play Christmas carols on my phone, but I have no idea how to do that. I’m a flute player, but that’s impossible to do while greeting folks and ringing a bell, so I settled for stamping my feet — remember, I was freezing — and attempting to be a handbell choir of one. My rendition of “Carol of the Bells” is sure to become a holiday season staple.

“Roll” with it: Thanks to the generous people shopping at Sam’s Club on Dec. 4, my kettle runneth over. Rolling the cash tightly is the best way, and sometimes only way, to get that money into the slot.

Smile, dammit: Nobody likes a Grinchy bell ringer, so remember to greet everyone and smile even when you can’t feel your toes.

How you can help

David Hamilton, the new auxiliary captain at Kenosha’s Salvation Army, stopped by Sam’s Club during my shift to pick up some donated toys and said this year’s Red Kettle Campaign runs until 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The local Salvation Army has Red Kettles at 19 locations and is still in need of bell ringers — especially during the week.

“People can sign up at registertoring.com,” he said. “If it’s your first time on the website, it will ask for your location or zip code and that will send you to our scheduling page. The website is preferred, but people can also call the office at 262-564-0286.”

The goal this year is $104,000. As of Tuesday of this week, “we are at $31,000, so we are at 30% of our goal.”

This past weekend, he said, “We got a boost in donations as we had several groups out ringing, including your group with the Kenosha Rotary Club. We encourage business groups to work with their employees and sign up for a day of ringing. It’s a lot of fun when ringing with your friends and co-workers.”

Hamilton added that the Salvation Army also needs volunteers, especially during the afternoon, for its food pantry.

“We have other volunteer opportunities this month and all season long,” he said. “We have a particular need for a person to help drive, load and unload pantry food that we get almost daily.”

Asked if he gets much — or any — sleep this month, Hamilton laughs and says, “It’s a lot of work, but we enjoy doing this.”

And one (OK, three) more things ...

Supply chain problems? What supply chain problems? I see national stories all the time about empty store shelves and shortages of everything from Christmas trees to Lunchables. But what I saw Saturday at our local Sam’s Club was full shopping carts, piled high with cases of bottled water and mega-sized packages of toilet paper. Other popular items included assorted snack foods (chips, dips, crackers, cookies), flavored iced tea, soda, cereals and, in one cart, several loaves of bread. For someone without a gluten allergy, it’s going to be a merry Christmas.

Chipping in: One woman who walked past my Red Kettle outside Sam’s Club remarked, “You need to add a chip reader. No one carries cash any more.” I’m one of the few people who do still prefer to pay in cash, but you can always donate online at www.sakenosha.org. Just click on the big red “Donate” button.

It’s Christmastime in the city: Watch Bob Hope introduce the world to the song “Silver Bells,” inspired by and including Salvation Army bell ringers, in a scene from “The Lemon Drop Kid.” Hope’s con man character strolls through city streets, dressed as Santa Claus, with Marilyn Maxwell as they sing together. You can find a four-minute clip of the scene on YouTube — make sure to notice a grumpy William Frawley kicking things off with his alternate, cynical version of the song. It’s a real holiday treat and just might inspire you to donate to the Salvation Army.

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.