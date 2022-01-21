WATCH NOW: Big plans in store for Southport Park; grant to fund specifications for anticipated projects

There are big plans in store for Southport Park.

The Southport Beach Park Association, working with the City of Kenosha, recently received an $87,000 grant through the Fund for Lake Michigan to make the area a bustling park again.

The funds will be used to develop detailed engineering specifications for the stormwater drainage system at the historic Southport Beach House, and for the design of a detailed landscape plan to mitigate watershed pollution along the coast of the park, 7501 Second Ave.

The plans are Phase 1 of a Southport Park Watershed Rejuvenation Project.

Such improvements aim to help address pollution runoff associated with stormwater, erosion, habitat restoration and park accessibility.

Landscape plans for the future of the park include a prairie garden, improved walking and cycling pathways, upgraded signage, and expansion of disability accessibility, among other projects. The city is responsible for contract administration management for the design and engineering phase.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Lydia Spottswood, a member of the nonprofit association and the city’s Plan Commission. “We see this as a stepping stone towards pursuing implementation grants in a whole range of ways. ... It’s a necessary starting point.”

She said such detailed plans are required to obtain funds from private foundations and federal grants.

“They want to see the details of what you’re doing,” Spottswood said. “You need a high level of details in your applications.”

Historic local beach house

The Southport Beach House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was facing “the wrecking ball” just a decade ago after it fell into disrepair, Spottswood said.

“This city has not done a very good job with preservation. We just don’t have that many historic buildings and this happens to be one,” Spottswood said. “It’s not just a historic building. It’s a national trust building.”

Spottswood said she hopes the building will eventually become something similar to Milwaukee’s popular Collectivo on the Lakefront coffee shop, which is located in an old water utility building.

“That would be awesome,” she said. “That’s the vision that we have for it. Potentially on the lower levels we could also have an outdoor bistro open during the summer months.”

She hopes the building becomes a multi-purpose destination with separate areas for parties and seminars.

“Back in the 1990s, when I was on the City Council, there was a tremendous movement toward private-public partnerships. I’m not sure that people are aware that there are lots of opportunities for this, and with the right administration — when you have people that extend trust and have an attitude of optimism and hope for community improvement — there is so much room to grow and do neat things together,” Spottswood said.

“For a very long time the only way to get into that beach house was to rent it. We want to open the beach house back up to the public. The key to that is building security. The key to that is on-site operations.,” she said.

Hopes for prairie garden

“We also want to maintain a really strong connection between the building and the park,” Spottswood said. “A prairie garden is a big idea. Those are starting to take off everywhere. It’s the inspiration for everything happening now. ... We want to create a ‘green wall’ between the park and the industrial use to the south and southwest which is the waste treatment plant. We want a visual ‘green wall’ there so this park can be brought to life.”

She said prairie gardens are self-regenerating and require less maintenance from city employees.

Other “elements” in the plan include a new children’s playground and educational panels.

“It’s going to take time and be a process of transition but you begin somewhere,” Spottswood said.

The conceptual plan is available online at southportparkassociation.org/projects/.

Spottswood and the association were praised during Wednesday’s City Council meeting by council members for their efforts.

“They’re setting a great example for other people to do similar things in different buildings, different parks,” said Ald. Daniel Prozanski. “Thank you.”

Ald. Rocco LaMacchia thanked them for doing “all the hard work.”

