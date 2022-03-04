WATCH NOW: Big Star opens for season to huge crowds

“They’re coming to get their fix.”

That’s what carhop Samantha Brothen said while serving dozens of patrons while they sat in their vehicles Friday afternoon in the packed Big Star parking lot for burgers, fries and hot beef.

The iconic local drive-in opened its 2022 season Tuesday. For many, the opening marks the city’s unofficial start of spring, traditionally opening near the end of February and closing after the Labor Day holiday.

The drive-in at 1500 Washington Road is owned by Chuck Laferney. It was was established his grandparents, Roy and Marian Boehner, in 1954. Chuck took over in 1999.

While Kenosha’s other drive-ins, The Spot at 22nd Avenue and 75th Street and Andy’s Drive-In on Roosevelt Road are open year-round, locals eagerly anticipate the opening of Big Star and flock to it when the vintage sign lights up and the wooden panels come off the windows.

“It’s like a family,” said Brothen, who has worked at the establishment 16 years. “My sister works here. I met my husband here. I love it. The (Laferneys) are really good people to work for.”

Brothen said it’s exciting to see all the regular customers again.

Locals, out-of-towners alike

“My mother’s birthday has always been March 3, so it’s always been a tradition to come here,” said customer Chantae Bell, who drove down from Milwaukee Friday afternoon with her mother Kim M. Bell just for Big Star.

The two lived in Kenosha for more than 30 years and needed to satisfy their cravings for burgers, jalapeno poppers and root beer.

“I saw on Facebook it was open and we couldn’t wait to get here,” Chantae Bell. “We always take a gallon of root beer home with us. The mushrooms are delicious. (If) people don’t make it in here there’s a problem!”

Tiffany Elkins, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was in Kenosha Friday to visit her daughter. This was her first time at Big Star.

“Everybody’s been talking about it, so I decided to come here today,” Elkins said.

Car hop Andryane DeBartelo has worked at Big Star for seven years. It was her first job.

“I come back every year. I like being outside, so working outside is nice. But it does get crazy,” she said. “I like it.”

DeBartelo brought customer Jamie Lovell an order of fish sandwiches.

“This is one of our favorite places when it opens,” Lovell, of Kenosha, said. “We all look forward to it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.