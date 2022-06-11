WATCH NOW: BioBlitz connects residents with nature, helps survey Pringle Nature Center

BRISTOL — The Pringle Nature Center knows there is plenty of diverse life at the Bristol site for residents to see.

This weekend, they got help counting, identifying and documenting just that.

The Milwaukee Public Museum’s annual BioBlitz, a 24 hour biodiversity survey open to experts and amateurs alike, was held at the Kenosha site at 9800 County Hwy MB on Friday and Saturday. More than 60 surveyors helped create a more complete picture of the center’s wildlife.

Julia Colby, the event’s head organizer and the collection manager at the Milwaukee Public Museum, said their goal was, in part, to produce a list of everything in the park, from hoverflies to fungi. The other goal was to connect people with their local nature centers.

“At heart this is an outreach event,” Colby said. “Having that connection to the nature in a park, showing people that biodiversity isn’t just in the rainforest.”

Registered surveyors, nature experts, amateurs and families were all invited to take part, and “anyone who can tell the difference between two things,” Colby joked.

“People can learn about the nature that is in our own backyard,” Colby said. “It’s a different way of looking at a space you might use every day.”

Colby said attendance was lower this year compared to past events, in part due to the remaining effects of COVID, but she hoped next year’s event at HavenWood Nature School would be a return to form.

Jennifer Lazewski, the executive director of the Wisconsin Society for Ornithology, joined the local BioBlitz. Although she had arrived with a bird-focused group, she said she was “flitting around,” taking photos of several bugs and whatever else caught her eye. She said she was looking forward to the final survey count.

“It’s really fun, it’s kind of a contest,” Lazewski said.

In past years, Colby said surveys usually have over 1,000 different animals, plants, fungi and more. This year’s event is expected to break a few county records for certain species spottings, mostly due to the lack of survey records in the area.

Lazewski, who has attended other nature survey events, praised the concept and what they can do for local residents.

“It’s a great place for amateurs to come out and see how the experts do it,” Lazewski said. “You get to see the bigger picture.”

This year they utilized modern survey programs, such as iNaturalist, which allows users to document their observations online. Created by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society, Colby said the program helps amateurs verify their findings.

“It’s great for scientists too; they can pull out all these observations people have made,” Colby said.

The final count for this year’s BioBlitz was not available by print time Saturday.

