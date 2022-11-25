The wild days of massive crowds surging through stores on Black Friday seem to be largely a thing of the past, whether because of online shopping or the pandemic, but plenty of shoppers were still out and about Friday morning on the hunt for good deals or a day out.
Nicole Sepanik had been up since 6:45 a.m., going from store to store shopping. By the afternoon, she had been to Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Menards, Game Stop, JCPenney and more when she met up with her husband Jimmy at Bed Bath and Beyond.
She said that while she saw a fair number of people out, it was nothing like it had been years ago, although Sepanik considered this a good thing.
“It was busy, but not bad,” Sepanik said. “People have been nice this year. No mean mugging or knocking you out of the way.”
While she had also been shopping online, Sepanik said that in-store shopping had its benefits, including better deals and more variety.
“The stuff online, it’s all the same,” Nicole Sepanik said. “In the store you find newer items.”
In downtown Kenosha, local business owners saw higher traffic than on a normal Friday, but most said that Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, would draw the biggest crowds.
At the Jockey Factory Store, 5500 6th Ave., store manager Lynn Raymond said they had plenty of Black Friday deals, discounts and more that were attracting people on Friday, as staff walked around in Jockey pajamas.
“We’re walking models, walking advertisements,” Raymond joked.
Kenosha resident Kiley Kennedy was at Jockey with Granville Holley, who was visiting Kenosha for the first time and getting a tour of the town. Kennedy said they’d been to Menards, Kohls and JCPenney, and things were calm.
“It wasn’t that busy this year,” Kennedy said. “It was shoulder to shoulder in past years.”
Jenny Kammer and Ellie Schueneman were at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave., browsing. They had originally planned to go Black Friday shopping, but the night before decided to skip the hassle and shop downtown instead.
“I think I like the small town, small store feel,” Schueneman said. “You’re supporting a family.”
Chris and Sheri Reget were going store to store Downtown, but were in no rush. Sheri Reget said they used to shop on Black Friday at the big stores, but with their children out of the house they had mostly stopped.
“There’s unique stuff you can find here that you can’t find in the big box places,” Chris Reget said.
