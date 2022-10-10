WATCH NOW: Black Voters Matter tour stops in Kenosha to urge voting, decry racism

Spotlighting the importance of voting, decrying racism and supporting social justice, the national Black Voters Matter tour rolled into Kenosha Monday morning to encourage area residents to make their voices heard.

Participants later spoke with neighborhood residents about key elections on Nov. 8 and how to prepare to cast their votes.

Barbara Arnwine, president and founder of the Washington D.C.-based Transformative Justice Coalition, said it was especially important to stop in Kenosha.

“This tour is going to cover 14 states, 26 cities, and Kenosha is on that list because of the great work that the people here have done to uplift to the nation the fight for justice,” Arnwine said. “It’s all because we respect and love justice fighters, and that’s who Kenosha is and that’s who Kenosha represents for those of us throughout the world.”

Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., welcomed three busloads of local and national activists, and hosted a press conference on the grounds of Grace Lutheran Church.

Arnwine said those on the buses are helping to facilitate a “votercade” to help spread news and awareness about fall elections, and help voters learn whether they are registered to vote.

Daryl Jones, board chair for the Transformative Justice Coalition, expressed similar sentiments.

“What this really is a celebration of the vote, a celebration of the right to vote. What we’re doing is encouraging people to come out,” he said.

Jones said voters must “hold their elected officials accountable” with their ballots in each and every election.

‘We are winning’

Wanda Mosley, the national field director for Black Voters Matter, said one of their main messages is expressed with the hashtag #WeWontBlackDown.

“We were intentional with this naming because this is a call for action for our people. We know all of our rights, so many of our rights, are under attack right now. But we are a resilient people, and we have to remember that ‘We Will Not Black Down.’ We know that we are in this fight,” Mosley said.

Mosley said “attacks are happening because we are winning.”

“We are changing and transforming this country, state by state, starting I would say in 2017 with the special election for U.S. Senate in the State of Alabama, and then we saw what happened in Georgia in 2020 and 2021. All of that backlash is because we Black people have the audacity to take back power,” she said. “But all of your attacks do nothing but fuel us and make us work even harder. We are going to fight like everything to hold what we have now.”

She said the 2022 election has “so many things on the ballot.”

“Environmental justice is one of those things; reproductive freedom is on the ballot,” she said.

Many partners

Along with the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter also partnered with the Rainbow Push Coalition, the League of Women Voters, the African American Policy Forum, the National Newspaper Publishers Association and Leaders of Kenosha.

“We work tirelessly on all things voting,” said Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha. “All things voting are super important to LOK. We’re constantly working with our state partners to ensure that we’re doing all we can for this community to make sure that anyone who wants to vote has the ability to vote without it being impeded on because of the color of their skin.”

The tour began in Minnesota and will continue through the Midwest and South. Participants also offer free novels, children’s books and essays that have been banned in libraries and school districts across the nation in recent years.

The deadline for early registration to vote (registering online or by mail) in Wisconsin is Oct. 19. Eligible voters can also register to vote in person at their polling places on Nov. 8.