Watch Now: Blake family press conference
topical

Watch Now: Blake family press conference

Blake family

Sunday will mark one week since Jacob Blake was shot at seven times by a Kenosha Police Officer. Blake remains hospitalized and is now paralyzed from his waist down. His family gathered today for a march to support Justice for Jacob and the Black Lives Matter movement. Following a march his family is holding a press conference. Watch here:

Additional Facebook Live Link: 

Additional live coverage from WISN: 

