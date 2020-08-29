Watch Now: Blake family press conference

×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Sunday will mark one week since Jacob Blake was shot at seven times by a Kenosha Police Officer. Blake remains hospitalized and is now paralyzed from his waist down. His family gathered today for a march to support Justice for Jacob and the Black Lives Matter movement. Following a march his family is holding a press conference. Watch here:
Additional Facebook Live Link:
Additional live coverage from WISN:
WATCH NOW: See video of Kenosha police officer shooting Jacob Blake IN PHOTOS: Scenes from this week in Kenosha
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A woman stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Protestors gather in front of the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A woman douses her face with water after inhaling tear gas and being bit with a firework on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A woman bleeding from the head after getting hit with a rubber bullet is looked over by medics on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Law enforcement moves south on Sheridan Road on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Demonstrators gather at the courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A member of law enforcement looks out the courthouse doors upon the demonstrators on Tuesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A woman is released from handcuffs after she two others were detained by law enforcement near Library Park on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A man walks through tear gas deployed by the police.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Two armed men walk in front of the courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Garbage and dump trucks were set ablaze on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A man stands in defiance as the police department advances.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Demonstrators crowd around an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A demonstrator stands in front of an armored vehicle at Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Demonstrators sit on Sheridan Road in front of a line of law enforcement after being forced to leave Civic Center Park on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A man walks between demonstrators and the police in front of the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Demonstrators take knee in front of a line of police at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A woman confronts a police officer at the Public Safety Building on Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Alvin Owens covers his face after the police deployed tear gas at the Public Safety Building on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Rioters cheer as a garbage truck is lit on fire.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Garbage trucks were set ablaze in front of the courthouse on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A man emerges from tear gas deployed by the police department.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
A man kicks a tear gas canister back at the police.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.