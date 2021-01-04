WATCH NOW: Blake family, supporters march in advance of D.A.'s announcement

The family of Jacob Blake was joined by leaders of the Black community and other activists Monday night in calling for Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey to be charged and the community to “get loud,” but remain non-violent.

A press conference and march were held Monday ahead of an announcement by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely, expected imminently, regarding the investigation into the shooting of Blake by Sheskey during an arrest attempt on Aug. 23. The incident sparked nearly a week of protests and civil unrest. The rioting resulted in millions of dollars of damage and two men were killed in a shooting during the unrest.

“We want to send out the message that no matter what the decision is we are seeking non-violence,” Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, said. “We want everyone to come out, make as much noise as you want, but we don’t want any destruction of property or businesses. We don’t want anyone harmed.”

The press conference preceded a march from The Collective barber shop on 52nd Street to Civic Park, where speakers called for broader changes nationwide with regard to how incidents of police brutality and violence are investigated.