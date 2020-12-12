WATCH NOW: Blake supporters keeping message alive, call for peace, unity and justice

Word last week that a decision on whether to charge Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey for shooting Jacob Blake in August was still under review hasn’t sat well with Blake’s family.
And on Saturday, a small group of supporters braved winter-like conditions to gather in Civic Center Park to again let their feelings be known.
The time from when Blake was shot in the back Aug. 23 to now without a decision has been difficult for the family to deal with, his uncle, Justin Blake said.
“It’s over frustrating,” he said to an assembled group of media. “The community doesn’t deserve this. It’s clear to see on the video that was seen around the world that an injustice happened, that human rights were broken, civil rights were broken and criminal acts had taken place. It’s very frustrating.”
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said last week that he and former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray, who was brought into the case as an independent consultant, continue to review all the evidence.
Graveley ultimately will make the final decision about whether to charge Sheskey with any crimes relating to the shooting.
But for Justin Blake, it all seems crystal clear.
“You can be meticulous to a point,” he said. “I think we’re at the border of being meticulous to a fault. It’s clear that the police officers that were present could have tackled my nephew if they felt that’s what needed to be done.
“But for the first thing for an officer to do is to draw a weapon and shoot a young, Black, African-American, unarmed person seven times in the back sounds like a hit. It doesn’t sound like policing. He, fortunately, is alive, but his kids (who were in the car) could have been harmed. The bullets could have flown into the back seat. It was not proper policing. Nobody trains you like that.”
If the tables were turned, Justin Blake said he feels the outcome already would have been decided.
“If it was the other way around, and Jake fired the shot, I promise you, he would have had his day in court and would be sitting in the penitentiary for a long time,” he said.
Jacob Blake remains paralyzed from the waist down, his uncle said.
“(He’s paralyzed) for what looks like, right now, for life,” Justin Blake said. “But we believe in a great God, and we know miracles happen, and we live in a technological world that can help him.”
Justin Blake also was critical of the decision to give Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse a $2 million bond for the two homicide charges he faces for killing two protestors Aug. 25.
Rittenhouse has since posted that bond and is out of custody as his case proceeds through the court system in Kenosha County.
“We continue to see systemic racism in that way and that a bond would be given to somebody who murdered two people,” Justin Blake said.
“Who gives a bond to somebody who murdered two people? It’s right here in the city where it’s going on.
“You can’t get away from the systemic racism that we see daily. We’re going to continue to not let them push it to the side. We’re going to keep it right on top of the table so we can deal with it.”
Looking ahead
Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, said the goal for the Blake supporters remains the same.
Asked to look forward to a year from now, McLean said she’s hopeful several positive changes will have taken place by then.
“Hopefully, Officer Rusten Sheskey will have been indicted, prosecuted and found guilty and that our community can start healing,” she said. “We pray and hope that the mayor and administrators of this city really take note of all the injustices that are happening in this community and policies and laws are put forth that work for everyone and not just some.”
McLean added she hopes work will progress on rebuilding the Uptown area that was devastated by rioters and protesters during civil unrest in the days following the shooting.
Last month, the city announced plans for the creation of “Uptown Lofts,” a mixed-used retail and residential complex in Uptown, an $18 million project being developed by Gorman & Company.
“We are hoping that the Uptown (area) is rebuilt and that the Black and Brown community that are there are included,” she said. “We’re just hoping for progress and that next year, hopefully during this time, the pandemic will have slowed down and there will be a sense of peace and unity in this community.”
Hope moving forward
Local business owner and educator Alvin D. Owens said he’s seen firsthand many positives that have happened in the past several months within the community.
And that’s the message he hopes to spread, that there is hope moving forward.
“A lot of organizations have been really working together,” he said. “(There are) nonprofits working together to improve the community. There’s going to be a great outlook. You don’t get to see a lot of our efforts and work, and we have to change that. It’s all about us telling our story.”
Regardless of how much time it takes for a decision to be announced, McLean said the Blake family and its supporters remain committed to their message.
“This is a marathon,” she said. “This is a lifestyle, and we’re committed to it. As a Black person, we know how slow the wheels turn and how our wins are very small, but we’re grateful for those, and we’re going to continue to see and pursue them with patience and grace.”
The Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church, echoed McLean’s sentiments.
“We know there’s a lot of work left to be done in Kenosha,” he said. “We hope this is a start, and we know that this community that has come together around this movement is going to be marching for a very long time together and is committed to this long justice march.”
Message of peace, unity and justice
Speaking to the assembled crowd at the start of the rally, McLean said it’s imperative to deal with whatever comes next peacefully.
“We wanted to come out today to just express to everyone that no matter what the verdict ends up being, is we’re still going to stand for peace and unity,” she said. “We want to continue to stress that. Good or bad, we want to stand on one accord in peace and unity.
“In spite of the tragic circumstances that happened to Jacob, a lot of good has come out of this. We’ve come together as a community, as a people, and awareness is being brought to Kenosha on the injustices and systemic racism that’s happening here. That’s good. We’re going to continue to push forward a message for peace, unity and justice for Jacob.”
