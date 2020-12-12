WATCH NOW: Blake supporters keeping message alive, call for peace, unity and justice

Last month, the city announced plans for the creation of “Uptown Lofts,” a mixed-used retail and residential complex in Uptown, an $18 million project being developed by Gorman & Company.

“We are hoping that the Uptown (area) is rebuilt and that the Black and Brown community that are there are included,” she said. “We’re just hoping for progress and that next year, hopefully during this time, the pandemic will have slowed down and there will be a sense of peace and unity in this community.”

Hope moving forward

Local business owner and educator Alvin D. Owens said he’s seen firsthand many positives that have happened in the past several months within the community.

And that’s the message he hopes to spread, that there is hope moving forward.

“A lot of organizations have been really working together,” he said. “(There are) nonprofits working together to improve the community. There’s going to be a great outlook. You don’t get to see a lot of our efforts and work, and we have to change that. It’s all about us telling our story.”

Regardless of how much time it takes for a decision to be announced, McLean said the Blake family and its supporters remain committed to their message.