WATCH NOW: Boards coming down throughout Downtown Kenosha

The boards have gradually been coming down from buildings in Downtown Kenosha.
And with the nicer weather, city officials are hoping more will follow.
“Now that winter has loosened its grip, it makes some of the days more amenable to be working outside and let all that daylight in,” said Ald. Bill Siel, whose district covers Downtown. “Again, it’s an unprecedented situation that led them to be put up in the first place, and it’s a sensitive topic.”
Siel said he’s sympathetic to businesses trying to maintain them, and to protect themselves, while there are also buildings that are in the process of being repaired. And, there are those buildings that are no longer occupied, with owners harder to reach.
“But, I’m encouraged by the increasing amount of windows that are coming open,” he said Thursday. “We’re down to just a handful (boarded up) in Downtown.”
“Bring sunshine”
Ald. Rocco LaMacchia has been urging business owners and operators for several weeks to remove them from windows and doors.
“Make this look like a town that we want to invited people to,” he said at a City Council meeting last month. “Take the boards off. Bring sunshine into your business. I think the troubles are over with. You can take the boards down.”
He said he would like to see the boards coming off in Downtown and Uptown.
“I understand if some of the buildings are damaged — the boards have to stay up,” he said Thursday. “Let’s get back to some normalcy.”
And it’s beginning to happen in other ways.
LaMacchia, chair of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee and a member of the Park Commission, said he was also happy to see recommendations for approving requests for events, something that is needed “for the city to move forward.”
On Monday night, the commission approved the Women’s Empowerment Summit on June 19 and an upcoming performance of the “Kids from Wisconsin” on July 24. Both are being held at the Pennoyer Bandshell.
“I know we’re going to have some (COVID-19) restrictions, but we’re still moving forward,” he said, alluding to a proposed two-month extension of the city’s current mask mandate to May 27. “This just goes to show that we are strong in Kenosha and we care about our people.”
Businesses boarded up during rioting that, over a three-day period, caused more than $50 million in destruction to Downtown and Uptown areas of the city in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23.
The city braced again for potential violence in late December as it awaited the decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley whether to charge Officer Rusten Sheskey in the Blake shooting. The decision not to charge Sheskey, announced Jan. 5, led to protests, but no rioting or damage.
Some down earlier
County Board Supervisor Terry Rose, a local attorney whose office is in Downtown, said he removed the boards back in September and then briefly boarded up again prior to the Sheskey decision before taking them down for good immediately after, during the first week of January.
Rose said he took them down because they weren’t a good look for Kenosha and having them up would continue to instill fear in the community.
“These have been up so long, some of them, that they’ve become part of the front,” he said. “I would hope people would be encouraged to remove them.”
Alvin Owens, owner of the Regimen Barber Collective at 13th Avenue and 52nd Street, just west of Downtown, said he had boards up at the height of the rioting before taking them down. He decided not to board up again at all as the Sheskey decision neared.
“I had finally gotten my (barbershop) logo up and I told people that I’m not (going to board up),” he said. “I was fatigued. I was tired of it all. I was frustrated and felt like … I was going to be here and face whoever came. It could’ve been people on the right; it could’ve been extremists on the left. It didn’t matter to me. I am here.”
‘Time for them to come down’
Mayor John Antaramian said that the city, since late January, has been encouraging businesses to remove their boards.