WATCH NOW: Bob Peterson and family celebrate his 96th birthday

Pleasant Prairie resident Alyssa Whitmore knows just how fortunate she is. After all, it’s not every day you get to help your grandfather celebrate his 96th birthday.

Speaking of her grandparents, the 35-year-old Whitmore said: “I think the millennial generation is used to an easy lifestyle. I just think their lives are so much more interesting.”

Consider that Bob Peterson has probably lived several lifetimes compared to most people.

He was married 60 years to his first wife, Josephine, and then moved back here after her death and living 25 years in Arizona. He got re-acquainted at church with a girl he knew in junior high school. “She was the most beautiful girl in my class,” he said.

“I thought it was good he came back as all our family was here,” said his wife Jettie Rose. The couple married on New Year’s Day 13 years ago when both were in their 80s. Between them, they now have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren in Kenosha.