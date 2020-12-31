WATCH NOW: Box of puppies stolen from Kenosha home

Six 3-week-old puppies were stolen from a home near Roosevelt Road and 30th Avenue on Wednesday.

According Candice DeFord, whose son owns Ivy, the mother dog, the puppies were removed from the home of her boyfriend, Cornelius Nelson, sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

"Cornelius went to work at 11:15 a.m. Later in the day I drove him back to his home and my 2-year-old wanted to see the puppies. He went to the box and asked, 'Where did Ivy’s puppies go?"

The missing puppies present quite a mystery, DeFord says. There was a dusting of snow, but no footprints were found and no signs that windows or doors had been broken to get in.

"It was like they came in the front door but the door was locked when we got home," DeFord said.

DeFord and Nelson immediately filed a report with the police and posted the theft on several online sites including Pawboost, Facebook, the Kenosha County Scanner and Nextdoor.

In less than 24 hours, they had several responses, many from people sending condolences and wishes for the puppies' safe and swift return.

One person sent a picture and text message of a box of nine puppies that were found but they weren't Ivy's puppies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}