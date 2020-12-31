WATCH NOW: Box of puppies stolen from Kenosha home

Six 3-week-old puppies were stolen from a home near Roosevelt Road and 30th Avenue on Wednesday.
According Candice DeFord, whose son owns Ivy, the mother dog, the puppies were removed from the home of her boyfriend, Cornelius Nelson, sometime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
"Cornelius went to work at 11:15 a.m. Later in the day I drove him back to his home and my 2-year-old wanted to see the puppies. He went to the box and asked, 'Where did Ivy’s puppies go?"
The missing puppies present quite a mystery, DeFord says. There was a dusting of snow, but no footprints were found and no signs that windows or doors had been broken to get in.
"It was like they came in the front door but the door was locked when we got home," DeFord said.
DeFord and Nelson immediately filed a report with the police and posted the theft on several online sites including Pawboost, Facebook, the Kenosha County Scanner and Nextdoor.
In less than 24 hours, they had several responses, many from people sending condolences and wishes for the puppies' safe and swift return.
One person sent a picture and text message of a box of nine puppies that were found but they weren't Ivy's puppies.
DeFord responded to an ad selling puppies, but those too were not the right ones.
The six pups are purebred American Bully dogs, related to the American Pit Bull Terrier, but without documentation papers they will be worthless to anyone hoping to sell them, DeFord said.
"Bullies right now are a hot breed but without papers you can’t sell them for anything," she said.
The worst of it is that the dogs are too young to be without their mother.
"Since they are only three weeks old they need to be bottle fed at the very least and I can't see someone bottle-feeding six puppies around the clock," DeFord said.
DeFord, Nelson and their family are upset at the loss of the dogs.
"Right now I would keep every last one of them if someone gives them back," she said. "I don’t want them to die and that is what is ultimately going to happen if they don’t come back."
For more information or to contact the owners of the puppies, visit www.pawboost.com/p/6709672.
