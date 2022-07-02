WATCH NOW: Boys and Girls Club members launch handmade boat in Kenosha harbor

From left, Santiago Jaimes Caro, 11, Kaiden Hamilton, 9, and Jamesley Stevens, 9, launch the boat they built through the All Hands Boatworks program hosted by the Boys and Girls Club at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday.
From left, Theodore Baldwin, 8, Taylon Cutts, 11, Barack Baldwin, 11, and Zachariah Dalton, 10, row a boat on the Kenosha Harbor at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday. The group was part of the All Hands Boatworks program hosted by the Boys and Girls Club where the students made a rowboat over a span of two weeks.
Boys and Girls Club members who participated in the All Hands Boatworks program row their handmade rowboats on the Kenosha Harbor on Saturday.
Joe Rickard, a volunteer representative for All Hands Boatworks, talks about the work students did to make a rowboat during a ceremony at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday.
Patrick McBriarty, of All Hands Boatworks, front, helps students from the Boys and Girls Club carry their hand-built rowboat to the water at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday.
Boys and Girls Club members from left, Santiago Jaimes Caro, 11, Kaiden Hamilton, 9, and Jamesley Stevens, 9, launch their rowboat as Patrick McBriarty, of All Hands Boatworks, looks on at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday. The students built the boat over two-weeks during the program hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.
Seven kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha set off in rowboats at the Kenosha Community Sailing Center on Saturday during the boat building camp boat launch.
The camp, which began last year, was held weekdays June 13 to June 24. Campers ranging in age from 8 to 13 built a row boat from wooden planks. The campers also painted and decorated the boat – this year’s was red and orange with Spiderman and Iron Man painted on the sides.
BGCK staff said the campers still haven’t come to a consensus about what to name the boat, with “Iron Spider” being one of the names most kids seemed to like.
The campers took off from the docks at the sailing center a little before 10 a.m. Saturday. Three campers – Santiago Jaimes Caro, 11, Kaiden Hamilton, 9 and Jamesley Stevens, 9 – went on the water in the boat they built in June. The other four – Theodore Baldwin, 8, Taylon Cutts, 11, Zachariah Dalton, 10 and Barack Baldwin, 11 – took the boat the club built last year named Rick and Morty.
A large group of parents, grandparents and BGCK staff gathered to watch the kids test out the boats. Five volunteers from the camp joined the kids on the water in their own boats to assist when necessary.
Learn by doing
Patrick McBriarty, one of the volunteers, said that while it can be hard for the adults, the best thing they can do for the kids is let them figure out the boats on their own.
“That’s the real beauty of it, if you just let them do it, and then check in on occasion,” McBriarty said. “We just put the kids in the boat, tell them a little bit about rowing and give them a shot and they figure it out. They got back to the dock safely; that in itself is an accomplishment.”
Paul Westcott, the Sailing Club’s lead instructor, said there are a lot of emotions that come with getting on the water for the first time. Westcott said their main concerns are safety and that the kids enjoy themselves.
“We don’t have to worry about proficiency, as long as they’re safe,” Westcott said.
Tara Panasewicz, BGCK’s CEO, said she was overwhelmed and happy that BGCK was able to provide the experience for Kenosha’s youth.
“They’re going to come out of this with so many skills that we’re never going to be able to take away, including using power tools and water safety,” Panasewicz said. “It’s something that I hope that we can continue to do for years to come.”
Positive experience
When it came time to launch the boats, some of the campers were a little hesitant to get on the water. However, once they took off, the seven first-time boaters rowed around the harbor for almost an hour. Some of the kids even got back on the water to test out a different boat.
Barack said he did not want to come at first, but after going on the boats, he didn’t want to leave.
“It was fun,” Barack said. “I want to go on one more ride.”
