WATCH NOW: Bradford church saved by video journalists

Both said that while live streaming events in real time is critical, there is also a time to set down the camera and pitch in to help.

In addition to helping slow the advance of flames near Bradford Church, on subsequent nights the two have also knocked on doors to alert residents along 60th Street whose homes have been threatened by fires at nearby businesses.

“We do put ourselves on the very front of what’s happening and do what we can to help,” Haliburton said. “On human level you have to pick up the call to arms.”

“I just can’t sit still and hold a camera when things are burning and people are in danger,” Mercado said.

Pastor gives thanks

On Tuesday morning Carlson said he was unaware of the assistance provided by Mercado and Haliburton until he began receiving video clips of the two working to save the church through social media.

“They were incredible and quite certainly stalled the flames in time for the fire department to get to the site,” Carlson said.