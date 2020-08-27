WATCH NOW: Bradford church saved by video journalists

On Monday morning the Rev. Erik David Carlson of Bradford Community Unitarian Universalist Church remarked that he was grateful that the church had been unscathed during the riots and looting from the night before.
What he didn’t know then was that a couple of guardian angels contributed to the safety of the 113-year-old church building.
On Sunday night as fires raged at the Car Source, 5821 Sheridan Road, video journalists C.J. Haliburton and Andrew Mercado leapt into action to help save the church, 5810 Eighth Ave., whose west side property line was a mere 20 feet away from the inferno.
The two independent video journalists had been shooting live stream footage of the civil unrest that had begun immediately following the news that Kenosha resident Jacob Blake had been shot by a police officer late Sunday afternoon.
For several hours, Haliburton and Mercado filmed the crowd as it gathered at Civic Center Park and moved down Sheridan Road, throwing bricks into windows of Reuther High School and the former Mangia Italian Restaurant.
They then documented the vandalizing of dozens of cars at the Car Source which erupted into a huge blaze after a fire was started in the cargo area of a single SUV.
But when the fire looked like it would encroach on Bradford Church, however, the two stepped out of their role as objective recorders and onto the front lines.
In a two-minute section of the video, Mercado is heard calling to Haliburton, “Hey that parking lot is open on the other side!” indicating a gap in the fencing separating the car lot that was engulfed with flames from the west wall of the church.
Haliburton began to roll one of the full rain barrels they found by the side of the church and the two saturated the ground by the foundation of the building and searched for a faucet for a nearby hose.
At one point Mercado puts the camera on a tripod to help Haliburton move and empty the barrels.
In a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon, Mercado said that they also knocked on doors to the church to alert anyone who might be inside of the danger.
“We went with first the intent to douse grass and bushes with water — something preventative to give the fire department time to get there,” Mercado said. “We were streaming live at the time and called out (to viewers), ‘If you’re watching, let the fire department know the fire is getting close to the church!’”
Traveling the country
This is not the first time that the two have helped out while filming stories of civic unrest.
For the past three months, Mercado, 27, of Findley, Minn., and Haliburton, 38, of Seattle, have been live streaming high-tension events starting with George Floyd protests in Minneapolis and Seattle.
Each has his own company, Mercado Media and CJ TV, respectively, and both began live streaming events following civil unrest in their own communities.
“I was in my room (in Minnesota) watching George Floyd unfold and decided to go down with my phone,” Mercado says.
“Things were happening right down the street from me (in Seattle) and I went outside, turned on the camera and it’s been full throttle ever since,” Haliburton said.
The two met up during the Portland protests and put together a road trip to cover events throughout the country, with the goal of live streaming the March to Washington D.C. this Friday.
On Sunday they were in Chicago when they got news of the Jacob Blake shooting.
They left their hotel, drove to Kenosha and began filming until 8 a.m. the next morning. They have been live streaming events here every night since.
Intense in Kenosha
Mercado is no stranger to crisis situations. Currently serving in the Army Reserves, he has served active duty in combat situations in the Middle East.
Haliburton says that the Kenosha riots have been among the most intense they have experienced to date. “This whole situation is like one big combat zone,” he said. “Andrew has been guiding me through this with his combat training.”
Both said that while live streaming events in real time is critical, there is also a time to set down the camera and pitch in to help.
In addition to helping slow the advance of flames near Bradford Church, on subsequent nights the two have also knocked on doors to alert residents along 60th Street whose homes have been threatened by fires at nearby businesses.
“We do put ourselves on the very front of what’s happening and do what we can to help,” Haliburton said. “On human level you have to pick up the call to arms.”
“I just can’t sit still and hold a camera when things are burning and people are in danger,” Mercado said.
Pastor gives thanks
On Tuesday morning Carlson said he was unaware of the assistance provided by Mercado and Haliburton until he began receiving video clips of the two working to save the church through social media.
“They were incredible and quite certainly stalled the flames in time for the fire department to get to the site,” Carlson said.
In a formal statement, Carlson said,“All of us at Bradford UU are incredibly grateful to the heroic efforts of (the videographers) who went above and beyond their journalistic call to save our church building....Without their quick communication with the Kenosha Fire Department and using our rain barrels to keep the flames at bay...our historic building almost certainly would have been lost.”
The only piece of the church property that did not survive the fires of Sunday night was the church sign and marquee on Sheridan Road with the congregation-endorsed message “Black Lives Matter.”
Although grateful for the assist, Carlson stated the Bradford community’s continued commitment to racial equity and justice.
“As difficult as the response to the shooting of Jacob Blake has been for Kenosha, we would rather lose 100 buildings than one more life to police violence,” Carlson said.
