WATCH NOW: Bradford holds commencement ceremony

Hundreds of Bradford graduates took part in the northside high school’s commencement ceremony Saturday afternoon.

Two-hundred and forty-nine students graduated from Kenosha’s oldest high school in the school’s field house.

The ceremony began with the processional of teenagers donned in cardinal red robes—the school’s official color—while “Pomp and Circumstance” played from loudspeakers. Student government president Mitchell Swanson led the thousands of attendees through the Pledge of Allegiance and Miles Joshua Lloyd performed The National Anthem on the dais.

A projector displayed images of the graduating class on the wall for attendees to see and the school’s choir performed “Bridge Over Troubled Water” in a pre-recorded video.

The event was originally set to take place outside in the school’s stadium but it was moved inside at the last minute because of rain. Still, the ceremony was cohesive and unexpectedly emotional at moments.

Jamie Hall offered the commencement message. She said the Class of 2022 overcame steep challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had almost three quarters of our sophomore year completed before March 13, 2020, the day our lives went dark,” Hall said. “If I’m being honest, all of sophomore year is pretty much overshadowed by how COVID destroyed normal as we knew it.”

She said “normalcy was over” and spring break “came and went, twice” because of the pandemic, causing her junior year to be a “rip-off” because of restrictions on in-person events.

“Our junior year will never be forgotten, thank you COVID,” Hall said. “Our senior year was to be back as normal as possible.”

Still, Hall said she’s proud of her class.

“The classes of 2020 and 2021 suffered the most. I mean, we had everything back and they didn’t. Our class is resilient, though, and we made the best of what we were given. Despite suffering from the very real senioritis all of us bounced back from our destructive junior year. Every single one of us buckled down and came up with a plan for our future. We fought to get where we are today. Let’s celebrate where we come from.”

If her colleagues remember one thing from the speech, Hall wanted it to be this: “Be proud of yourself, we did it. We only had two-and-a-half years of high school. We made it to the day we’ve all been waiting for.”

Principal Brian Geiger said the Class of 2022 personifies perseverance.

“Today’s ceremony is about your commitment, your perseverance and what you have achieved. Today is truly a celebration. Little did we know that you would earn your high school degree in a world-wide pandemic for about two-and-a-half years. The commitment and sacrifices have all paid off.”

Geiger said Bradford graduates are strong because they never settle.

“You have not settled in the classroom, you have not settled on the stage and you have not settled in the athletic arena,” he added. “All I ask is you continue not to settle in your life.”

