WATCH NOW: Brass Community School students reach new heights in outing at Carthage College Sunday

A group of soon-to-be local fifth-graders spent the dog days of summer climbing a rock wall, running drills with a local college football team and spending time at the beach in an action-packed Sunday afternoon.

The field trip on the Carthage College campus at the N.E. Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center was a way to help about 30 students at Brass Community School beat summer boredom while connecting with the community, learning new skills, especially outdoors, and having fun with classmates and their teachers.

Just ask Cherish Rupp-Kent who ran drills on the nearby football field with members of the Carthage College football team cheering her on.

Cherish, who will be in the fifth grade this fall, turned up the speed and showed her athletic prowess as Carthage’s wide receivers coach Treston Womack looked on. She easily ran through the obstacle, knocking the padded practice mat with power at the end.

“I like this because it reminds of when I’m at home and I play with my siblings,” she said.

Inside the athletic center, Quentin “Q.J.” Williams took on the large rock wall, scaling to the very top and ringing the bell, to cheers from members of the football team who were also volunteering at the activity.

Quentin, a fifth-grader who will be attending KTEC in the fall and whose mom works at Brass School, said he enjoyed climbing and beat several of the college students who also attempted the rock course.

Quentin said he had never climbed a rock wall before.

“I felt nervous,” he said.

The event was sponsored by a nonprofit organization called SOS Outreach which has headquarters in Vail, Colo. It has partnered with Brass School previously, according to Tricia Jardon, an ESL teacher at Brass who coordinated the event.

Last winter, the students participated in a ski program called “Learn to Ride,” sponsored by SOS Outreach.

The 30 then fourth-grade students were given ski clothes, lift tickets, busing, dinner, and five weeks of small group ski lessons at Wilmot Mountain. The students also received a lesson each week on one of the “core values” that SOS encourages in its program: courage, discipline, integrity, wisdom, compassion, and humility.

SOS Outreach works with kids across nine states, 15 local communities, and 24 mountain resorts.

“The whole point is just to get these kids out in the community with nature and building up their confidence and building up their esteem and getting them to do these amazing things that they probably wouldn’t get a chance to do normally,” Jardon said.