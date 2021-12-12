WATCH NOW: Breakfast with Santa helps raise spirits, Somers Fire & Rescue funds

Jason, left, 7, and Noah Milligan, 9, pose with Santa Claus at the Somers Fire & Rescue event Saturday. The brothers said they asked for Legos this Christmas.
JOE STATES, Kenosha News
Owen Poltrock enjoys his pancake breakfast and chocolate milk at the Breakfast with Santa event at the Somers Village Hall on Saturday morning.
JOE STATES, Kenosha News
Aidan Vogel stacks bacon on a guest's plate at the Somers' Breakfast with Santa event. Organizers said such fundraising events help support the Somers Fire & Rescue Association pay for both department amenities and equipment.
SOMERS — Holiday celebrations continued throughout Kenosha County over the weekend, with the annual Breakfast with Santa in Somers.
At the Somers Village Hall, guests enjoyed food and drinks served up by the Somers Fire and Rescue Association and Somers Explorers Post #463. Santa Claus was also in attendance, and children could pose and talk with Ol’ St. Nick about what they wanted for Christmas.
Dusty Thorpe, president of the association, said he was happy to see the event return after is wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Things are somewhat back to normal, it’s kinda nice,” Thorpe said. “It’s a good community event for us and everyone.”
Angela Lasecki, the main coordinator for the breakfast, said the community’s reaction was positive.
“Things are going very smoothly,” Lasecki said. “People are very polite.”
Last year, Lasecki said they had to cancel most of their fundraising events like the Santa breakfast, one of the main ways the Fire and Rescue Association brings in funds to help the department’s pay for amenities and important equipment, such as high-rise packs.
