WATCH NOW: Breakfast with Santa helps raise spirits, Somers Fire & Rescue funds

SOMERS — Holiday celebrations continued throughout Kenosha County over the weekend, with the annual Breakfast with Santa in Somers.

At the Somers Village Hall, guests enjoyed food and drinks served up by the Somers Fire and Rescue Association and Somers Explorers Post #463. Santa Claus was also in attendance, and children could pose and talk with Ol’ St. Nick about what they wanted for Christmas.

Dusty Thorpe, president of the association, said he was happy to see the event return after is wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Things are somewhat back to normal, it’s kinda nice,” Thorpe said. “It’s a good community event for us and everyone.”

Angela Lasecki, the main coordinator for the breakfast, said the community’s reaction was positive.

“Things are going very smoothly,” Lasecki said. “People are very polite.”

Last year, Lasecki said they had to cancel most of their fundraising events like the Santa breakfast, one of the main ways the Fire and Rescue Association brings in funds to help the department’s pay for amenities and important equipment, such as high-rise packs.

The money the fundraisers bring in can be critical, Lasecki said. For example, a Uke’s Hometown rally they held recently “legitimately brought us out of the red.”

“The association provides amenities for the department that the village otherwise couldn’t,” Lasecki said. “It’s nice to know that if we need something, the association can be the overflow.”

But the breakfast was about more than just money, Lasecki said.

“Decorating helps,” Lasecki said. “It impacts everybody’s mood, in a good way. No one can be unhappy hanging up Christmas lights.”

Enjoying the breakfast and chatting, Somers Village Board trustees Ben Harbach and Karl Ostby said such events were part of a broader push within the community.

“Somers is getting much more of an identity,” Ostby said. “We’re consciously trying to raise awareness of the village.”

Harbach agreed.

“We’re here and we have an identity,” Harbach said.

Ben Andersen, who recently became Somers Fire Chief, said he is glad to see such events return.

“It’s been excellent turnout, everyone’s enjoying this beautiful snowy morning,” Andersen said Saturday while snow flurries fell outside. “We appreciate everyone attending and their donations.”

