WATCH NOW: Bridal showcase promotes a promise of sweet splendor for that special day

For Carlyse Fuhrer, a wedding in the time of COVID-19 wasn’t something she had planned.

Engaged to her soon-to-be-husband Aaron Vanhook since 2019, people thought the couple had pushed back their wedding plans because of the pandemic.

“No. We picked that date even before the pandemic,” she said, while looking at wedding bands with her godmother Laurie Hodge of Kenosha at the annual Bridal Showcase held Sunday at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St. “This is the date we wanted. We wanted a long engagement and it worked out well.”

In addition to rings, Fuhrer, whose wedding is planned for Sept. 25, was looking at other ideas for catering, including desserts and transportation.

Fuhrer, who recently moved back to Kenosha — her hometown, was one of about 70 brides who attended the event, which was held virtually online and in person. About 375 people, including 175 brides and grooms, registered for the showcase featuring 31 vendors and a multitude of ideas. The event was sponsored by the Kenosha News, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Racine Country Club. It was the second of two local showcases. The first was held Jan. 31 at the Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant.

One-stop shopping

