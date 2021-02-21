WATCH NOW: Bridal showcase promotes a promise of sweet splendor for that special day

For Carlyse Fuhrer, a wedding in the time of COVID-19 wasn’t something she had planned.
Engaged to her soon-to-be-husband Aaron Vanhook since 2019, people thought the couple had pushed back their wedding plans because of the pandemic.
“No. We picked that date even before the pandemic,” she said, while looking at wedding bands with her godmother Laurie Hodge of Kenosha at the annual Bridal Showcase held Sunday at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St. “This is the date we wanted. We wanted a long engagement and it worked out well.”
In addition to rings, Fuhrer, whose wedding is planned for Sept. 25, was looking at other ideas for catering, including desserts and transportation.
Fuhrer, who recently moved back to Kenosha — her hometown, was one of about 70 brides who attended the event, which was held virtually online and in person. About 375 people, including 175 brides and grooms, registered for the showcase featuring 31 vendors and a multitude of ideas. The event was sponsored by the Kenosha News, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Racine Country Club. It was the second of two local showcases. The first was held Jan. 31 at the Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant.
One-stop shopping
Catering, clothing lodging, flower arranging, dance, jewelry and photography, were among the vendor offerings at the one-stop shop showcase.
Maple & Brie Charcuterie owner and operator Heather Howard of Kenosha, a first-time vendor at the bridal show, officially incorporated a month ago, turning her hobby of four years into a business. Her friends convinced her to put her cheese board and appetizer design talents to work. She prepares the delicacies at her parents’ industrial kitchen in Bristol.
“They said, ‘You need to do this,’” she said, while her mother Tina McCreary of Bristol and best friend Jordyn Raucci staffed a delectable, 4-foot long spread of cheeses, fruits and deli meats.
“Thank God for good encouragement,” she said.
Shazeen Ashraf, a Kenosha pastry chef and owner of Sweets by Shazeen, also showed off a variety of confections, from layered mousses in jars to macaroons, but her specialty is wedding cakes.
“We get a lot of our inspiration asking our customers what they want and together we come up with them,” she said.
In the meantime, Furher said she looks forward to married life back in Wisconsin after living in the South for a while.
“We just moved back,” Fuhrer said. The snow was quite the change for her fiancé, she added.
“He’s never lived in it,” she said. “But, he’s had fun for sure.”