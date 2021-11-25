WATCH NOW: Bristol man thankful for act of kindness; Amazon driver returns lost wallet

Ken Plants of Bristol said the good Samaritan who found his wallet in the middle of Highway C on a recent Sunday restored his faith by not only tracking him down to return it, but also searching the roadside for its contents.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, Plants got to meet and thank Kelly Stout of Twin Lakes. He said she “went out of her way to do the right thing” when she found the wallet while in route as an Amazon driver.

Ken’s wife, Sue, said Kelly “took the time out of her busy schedule to help complete strangers out.”

“Kelly’s integrity, honesty, and willingness to do the right thing is unfortunately something we seldom hear about these days,” Sue said. “With the way things are these days we all need hope and feel good stories that will help us to reinstate our faith in humanity. Kelly definitely did that for us.”

Ken noticed his wallet was missing when he and Sue stopped for lunch on the way to watch their granddaughter perform in a ballet version of “Cinderella” in Rockford, Ill. The last time he had it was at a gas station in Trevor when he filled up and paid at the pump.

“I remember putting the credit card in my wallet,” Ken recalled. “I started reaching down between the seats with my hand and it wasn’t there. We tore the truck apart looking for it.”

Ken called the gas station to see if anyone had found it. While talking with the cashier he saw another call was coming into his cell phone from a number he did not recognize.

A most-welcome call

It was Kelly’s husband Josh, who left a message for Ken that his wife Kelly had found his wallet and identified him as the potential owner from the fishing license inside.

After hearing from Ken about the missing contents of the wallet, Kelly decided to circle back to where she found it.

“She said, ‘I only have one delivery left and I’ll go back,’” Ken recalled. “I said, ‘That would be awfully nice.’”

She scoured the area while on the phone with Ken, excitedly announcing each item as she found it.

“That’s when I found his drivers’ license, his social security card and a whole bunch of credit cards,” Kelly said. “Then I just started to find $10, $5, $20 — money scattered everywhere throughout the ditch line.”

Ken’s son Ryan, of Silver Lake, met Kelly at the scene near Trevor Consolidated School to retrieve the wallet and found another $60.

Ken said he now believes the wallet must have fallen onto the running board of his truck and then onto the road where Kelly found it. He said the money in the wallet could have been replaced, but the time and effort it would have taken to replace his drivers’ license, credit cards, and medical cards would have been terrible headache.

Sue added if the wallet had been found by someone else, that person may have pocketed the cash and used the cards to make fraudulent purchases or withdraw money from their bank account.

Ken arranged for Kelly to stop by his house off of Highway C the next time she had a route that took her through Bristol so he could personally thank her. He smiled as she read the card he gave her.

“I just wanted to thank you for taking the time — especially on your route,” Ken said as he handed her a card. “It was quite amazing.”

