WATCH NOW: Bristol School pep rally for Harlem Wizards fundraiser

BRISTOL — Bristol School’s first assembly in two years was a slam-dunk.

Hot basketball tricks and free throws by elementary teachers were on the program Monday as Harlem Wizards basketball player Lemarvin Jackson promoted an upcoming game between the Wizards, Bristol School staff and community guests.

A fundraising event sponsored by the Bristol PTO, the game will take place at 5 p.m., April 30, in the gym of Central High School, Salem.

“We are excited to have our teachers, firefighters, Deputy Friendly, and some Central ballers all taking on the Wizards,” said Lesley Adams, PTO treasurer. “Besides cheering for their teachers, the kids are involved all night long. They will all have a chance to get on the court!”

The event will also include interactive demonstrations by Wizards’ players, contests and merchandise giveaways.

The Harlem Wizards

take the floorFounded in 1962, the Harlem Wizards are a fundraising arm of the Harlem Globetrotters. Jackson, a.k.a. “Showtime” is on one of the four travelling squads that use their on-court prowess to provide entertainment throughout the US and abroad for fundraising events.

To get into the spirit of the April 30 game, Bristol School held two student assemblies on Monday, one for grades 4K through grade 3, the other for grades 4 through 8.

This was the first multi-grade level assembly since the COVID-driven spring lockdown in 2020, notes Ale Medina, Bristol School communications officer.

Harlem Wizards player “Showtime” demonstrated snazzy free throw shots, hung from the net and spun a ball at the tip of his finger.

Introducing himself, he said he is originally from Alabama and currently lives in Racine, is 6’6” and wears a size 13 shoe. “I want to have fun today and give you a preview about what you can expect to see on April 30.”

“We’re also going to take on the teachers — do you guys want to see that?” he asked. As the students shouted their assent, he added, “Your job is to tell your moms and dads about how cool it was to see Showtime!”

Students whooped, hollered and cheered. And everyone raised their hands to be chosen to learn tricks from Showtime few like the low dribble and the ball-on-the-finger spin.

This is the third time the Wizards have performed and played at Bristol School, noted Adams.

“The energy at a Wizards game is electric,” Adams said. “The laughter is infectious. The dunks are rim-rattling, high-flying and awe-inspiring. The hoop artistry, ball-handling, tricks and teamwork are mesmerizing.”

After the lockdown and pandemic, the PTO felt it was time to invited the Wizards back this spring, Adams said.

“We wanted to bring some fun back to our community and thought it was the perfect time to do it again so here we are!”

