WATCH NOW: Bristol Village Board votes to sell 60 acres of land to affiliate of Hard Rock International

BRISTOL — The Village Board and the Community Development Authority voted unanimously to sell nearly 60 acres of land to an affiliate of Hard Rock International for about $15 million Tuesday evening. The land is located in the City of Kenosha.

The vote came after a nearly 2-hour meeting at the Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St., that at times became contentious between area residents in support or against the sale to Kenosha Landco LLC, which has the same Davie, Florida address as Hard Rock International.

Kenosha Landco LLC can now purchase nearly 59.91 acres of land located southwest of Interstate 94 and 60th Street from the village for $15,213,221.

The land is owned by the village but is located within the City of Kenosha because of a longstanding boundary agreement between the two Kenosha County municipalities. Any approvals for development on the land must come through the City of Kenosha because the land is located in city limits.

Bristol Village Administrator Randall Kerkman said the village has been marketing the land for years and Kenosha Landco LLC made the highest offer. Officials said Kenosha Landco LLC has not disclosed its plans for the site located southwest of Uke’s Harley-Davidson (on the opposite side of the interstate) and northwest of Cracker Barrel.

"I think it's a great thing for the taxpayers if the sale goes through for $15.3 million," Village Trustee John McCabe told the Kenosha News after the vote. "We could do a lot of good with that."

Dozens of village residents turned out to express their concerns or hopes about the sale and to ask questions of village officials.

Resident Diana Brenner spoke against the sale during the public comment portion of the meeting. She fears the sale will pave the way for a casino.

"Do we need money? Yes. But does it come as a price tag of morals or values? Because this is going to bring more crime in," Brenner said, adding she wants to keep the areas surrounding the village "family oriented."

However, resident Todd Becker said he is "greatly in favor of a casino."

"I think of all the direct jobs," he said. "I also think of all the associated tax revenue that will come in from the casino, restaurant and hotels - anything that's going to be built with it or built around it. Fifteen million dollars plus all that revenue, my goodness, that can only be a good thing for Bristol and the residents in Kenosha County as a whole."

Becker said anyone opposed to a casino shouldn't visit one.

"That's your prerogative, don't go," he said. "But don't interfere with my personal choices and freedoms. Give me my choice, you can have yours."

Resident Bob LeFebve said he's in favor of the board selling the property.

"I see this as two elements," he said. "First of all, we own a piece of property that is not in the village but resides in the City of Kenosha. I know there's a lot of rumors around that it will eventually be a casino, and that may well be, but that matter lies with the City of Kenosha, the County of Kenosha and the State of Wisconsin. That is not a matter before the (Village) Board. Our matter is simply do we sell this land that we've had in our inventory for a long period of time."

Lorri Pickens, of Appleton-based Citizens Against Expanded Gambling, also attended the meeting. Perkins fought against the sale of land to Kenosha Landco LLC.

"I oppose any sort of government-sanctioned gambling," she told the Kenosha News.

"When you think about the role of government, its primary job is to protect its citizens. How does the government win in this scenario? The citizens lose. Do you honestly think that everyone walks away from a casino a winner? Very few people (do). The odds are stacked very much against them. The entire industry's business model is based on those who play to extinction. They don't make money off of the casual gambler who goes in and spends $50 and leaves."

Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee Indian Tribe to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha.

A referendum on the matter was approved by residents and supported by locally elected officials. The plan, however, was rejected by then Gov. Scott Walker in 2015 during his presidential campaign and after objections from the Forest County Potawatomi, operators of a casino in Milwaukee.

Hard Rock International is owned by the Seminole tribe and operates casinos across the country. It recently opened a casino and entertainment complex in northwest Indiana. Chicago officials have also given the greenlight to a major casino in that city.

Developers of a Kenosha casino would have to partner with a local tribe to open a casino here. The Seminole Tribe of Florida acquired the Hard Rock brand about 15 years ago.

This is a developing story.