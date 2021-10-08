WATCH NOW: Brother meat cutters from Kenosha, Racine, take part in national Texas Roadhouse contest qualifier locally

A Kenosha meat cutter was among more than 30 contestants competing in the Texas Roadhouse restaurant qualifier in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge, facing off against opponents at the Kenosha Ice Arena on Thursday morning.

Elias Gutierrez, who has worked at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse for 15 years, said he’s competed for more than a decade in the event and has reached the semifinals in past years.

“I’m feeling good, but a little nervous,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve been practicing a long time. I want to be in the finals.”

Despite his nerves, Gutierrez said he was going for gold.

“I hope I can make it; I’m excited,” he said. “I hope I win.”

Among the other competitors was his brother, Augi Gutierrez, of Racine.

The competition is an annual event with Texas Roadhouse meat cutters from the restaurant’s five regions competing to win the national grand prize of $20,000 and the title of Meat Cutter of the Year. If contestants pass the qualifying round, they’ll move on to the semifinals and final competition in February in Nashville, Tenn.

