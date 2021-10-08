WATCH NOW: Brother meat cutters from Kenosha, Racine, take part in national Texas Roadhouse contest qualifier locally

A Kenosha meat cutter was among more than 30 contestants competing in the Texas Roadhouse restaurant qualifier in the first round of the National Meat Cutting Challenge, facing off against opponents at the Kenosha Ice Arena on Thursday morning.
Elias Gutierrez, who has worked at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse for 15 years, said he’s competed for more than a decade in the event and has reached the semifinals in past years.
“I’m feeling good, but a little nervous,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve been practicing a long time. I want to be in the finals.”
Despite his nerves, Gutierrez said he was going for gold.
“I hope I can make it; I’m excited,” he said. “I hope I win.”
Among the other competitors was his brother, Augi Gutierrez, of Racine.
The competition is an annual event with Texas Roadhouse meat cutters from the restaurant’s five regions competing to win the national grand prize of $20,000 and the title of Meat Cutter of the Year. If contestants pass the qualifying round, they’ll move on to the semifinals and final competition in February in Nashville, Tenn.
Aly Creighton of Texas Roadhouse said the last time the franchise held the competition was two years ago, as it was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Creighton said the competition keeps the restaurant’s meat cutters sharp, so to speak.
“They compete to be the best of the best in our company,” Creighton said.
Amanda Gutierrez, a product coach with Texas Roadhouse, said meat cutters are the backbone of the Texas Roadhouse restaurants.
“The competition is really Texas Roadhouse’s best way to celebrate our meat cutters,” Amanda Gutierrez said. “We couldn’t run the business without our meat cutters. It’s definitely an art, what they do.”
Each participant received 30-40 pounds of beef to cut, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed, with the winner being the cutter to yield the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time.
Results of Thursday’s competition were not immediately available.
In past years, the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse would hold a luncheon after the competition, with all the meat cut during the competition. However, that won’t be possible this year due to health and safety concerns.
Instead, Bartley Carlson, owner of the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse, said the restaurant will be hosting a donation night on Oct. 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. in which 10 percent of guests’ food purchases will be donated to Komets Youth Hockey.
More information can be found at the Kenosha Texas Roadhouse Facebook page, or by calling 262-857-7700.