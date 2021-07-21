WATCH NOW: Bucks' run to a title leaves Kenosha fans feeling giddy

"It was insane," Dorey said. "I started going in the first round (of the playoffs), and just watching it grow and grow after the first round was crazy. There were so many people, and me being shorter, I was trying to stand on my tippy toes just to see the screen, but it was awesome, though."

VOICES ON THE STREET - BUCKS Dorey

Dorey, who said she's been a season-ticket holder the last eight years and has been going to games since she was younger, said she woke up Wednesday still at a loss for words knowing that her team is now a champion forever.

"I bought season tickets after they won 15 games in 2013," she said. "When Giannis (Antetokounmpo) came into the league, I said, 'This guy is special.' It's so hard for me to explain how it feels to me, because I watched them when they were so absolutely terrible. It was just a surreal feeling. I'm still just wired and excited about it."

And Dorey isn't done yet, as she plans to make another trip to Milwaukee on Thursday for the championship parade through the Downtown area. And she's going to get there early, because if the crowd Tuesday was impressive, it's going to reach even greater heights Thursday.