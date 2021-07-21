WATCH NOW: Bucks' run to a title leaves Kenosha fans feeling giddy

With five decades between championships, it's not hard to believe that many Milwaukee Bucks fans woke up Wednesday morning hoping the night before wasn't just a dream.
Luckily, it wasn't, as the 2021 NBA crown belongs to the Bucks, an accomplishment that can never be erased.
And judging from the local reactions Wednesday — from those who shopped for the freshly minted championship gear, to others getting a haircut Downtown, and still others at their favorite local dining establishment — this is a feeling that won't soon go away.
Nope. This is a time to celebrate as the rest of the country watches from afar, and the Bucks get to call themselves the best in the land.
Deer District reveler
Already sporting team colors, Kenosha native Natalie Dorey emerged from Dick's Sporting Goods, 9899 76th St., in Pleasant Prairie with a bag full of the newest gear that reached the shelves late Tuesday night after Milwaukee's NBA Finals-clinching victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.
Dorey watched the game from the now-legendary Deer District, along with about 65,000 of her closest friends, just outside the Fiserv Forum in Downtown Milwaukee.
The atmosphere from inside the Deer District was just as it looked on television, she said.
"It was insane," Dorey said. "I started going in the first round (of the playoffs), and just watching it grow and grow after the first round was crazy. There were so many people, and me being shorter, I was trying to stand on my tippy toes just to see the screen, but it was awesome, though."
Dorey
Dorey, who said she's been a season-ticket holder the last eight years and has been going to games since she was younger, said she woke up Wednesday still at a loss for words knowing that her team is now a champion forever.
"I bought season tickets after they won 15 games in 2013," she said. "When Giannis (Antetokounmpo) came into the league, I said, 'This guy is special.' It's so hard for me to explain how it feels to me, because I watched them when they were so absolutely terrible. It was just a surreal feeling. I'm still just wired and excited about it."
And Dorey isn't done yet, as she plans to make another trip to Milwaukee on Thursday for the championship parade through the Downtown area. And she's going to get there early, because if the crowd Tuesday was impressive, it's going to reach even greater heights Thursday.
"I'm so excited," Dorey said. "It's going to be insane. (Tuesday) night, trying to get through the Deer District, there were so many people. I have to prepare better and get there earlier, because I actually want to see the parade and what's going on."
Family gathering
Four members of the same Kenosha family, Chris and Shari Lester and their young daughter, Bella — along with Shari's sister, Carrie Pummer — picked up an impressive amount of championship merchandise from Dick's, as well.
Chris Lester had a standing-room-only ticket to the series finale, and even though he didn't have a seat, he said he wouldn't change a thing because he was able to experience the madness in person.
"I was fortunate enough to be there," he said. "The atmosphere was crazy. It was the craziest I had ever seen. This was off the charts. I've never seen anything like that. We've been to plenty of Bucks games. It was just surreal. It was cool to be part of it. I was fortunate to be there."
Their feeling Wednesday was to be expected — even for their young daughter, who didn't quite know what to think, Shari Lester said.
"Her eyes bugged out," Shari said. "She's not showing it right now, because she got up at 6 this morning and found out about it. It's the best feeling in the world, like when the Packers won (the Super Bowl in 2011). It's just a great feeling, because they deserve it. They worked so hard for it."
All three echoed the sentiments of many across the state Wednesday that the title seems to have brought people everywhere together.
And in this time of dealing with the pandemic, along with what Kenosha has had to battle through the past year, finding common ground and throwing support behind one goal seems to have done just that.
"I was high-fiving at least four or five people I didn't know," Chris Lester said. "That was awesome — or sharing a beer, that kind of thing. It was cool to have that feeling of normalcy, especially after this year that we've had."
50 years in the making
Even though he admitted he's Chicago Bulls fan from the era of the legendary Michael Jordan, that didn't stop Reyond Hamilton, an employee at Sir Claude's Barber and Beauty Hair, 2327 63rd St., from enjoying the victory for other reasons.
Hamilton
The last time Milwaukee brought home the crown, in 1971, Hamilton was just 5 years old, and he was happy to see that drought end — for what he said was the betterment of not just the city, but the state as well.
"To see the Bucks 50 years later win a championship, it was surreal for me," Hamilton said. "The unity, the togetherness (they had), they wanted the city to be (seen) in the same (way). These guys were hungry.
"I'm glad they won it at home. Now they can have their parade, 50 years later, and like Giannis said, I hope they win it again."
Hamilton, who watched the game from home, said it made him happy to see tens of thousands of people enjoying the moment, especially given what everyone has gone through over the past year.
For several hours Tuesday night, those fans all seemed to be as one, he said.
"People were so happy that it didn't matter to them about any (new COVID) variant, because their team, for the City of the Milwaukee, made a great name for Milwaukee because they did it 50 years later," Hamilton said. "It's basically blue-collar ballplayers that did what they had to do to bring the championship back to Milwaukee and Wisconsin.
"I'm greatly appreciative of Giannis and the rest of the squad."
From the ground up
That blue-collar feeling about this team makes the win special, said Kenosha's Tim Patrick, a server at Kaiser's Pizza, 510 57th St.
"It's cool to see a team built organically, homegrown, that didn't shop out for a lot of outside talent," he said. "It's built the right way and is cool to see."
Patrick, who watched the game on TV, added that the long-dreaded "Wisconsin curse" — with many close calls to a title that have fallen short in previous years — can now possibly be put to rest.
Patrick
"Wisconsin fans have been burned by the Packers and Badgers the last couple years, and a little bit by the Brewers," he said. "It's nice to see the state finally take home a championship."
Walking into the G's Barber Company, 5806 6th Ave., it wasn't difficult to figure out that Jake Frederick was another fan feeling pretty excited Wednesday.
Decked out in full Bucks attire, including a new championship hat he bought at Fiserv Forum, where he attended Tuesday's game with his girlfriend from a seat right behind the Bucks' bench in Section 114, Frederick couldn't be more thrilled for the outcome.
Frederick
"It was absolutely insane," he said. "It was worth every penny. The whole building was shaking all night. It was electric in there for sure. (The fans) just hung in there and knew we could get it done.
"I couldn't sleep last night. It's incredible. It was just special to see that and see Milwaukee, a city that gets all the hate sometimes, and have all the people just show up. It was incredible."
Frederick, who said he plans to add more championship garb to his collection, echoed others' sentiments about the overall feeling of togetherness among the crowd Tuesday.
"Everyone was so friendly, it was incredible," he said. "Everybody was together in this. It was just an awesome thing to be a part of it."