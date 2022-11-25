First responders, including incoming Kenosha Police Department Chief Patrick Patton, sat down with St. Joseph Catholic Academy students this week, answering their questions and even playing board games with the kids.

It was all part of an interactive annual breakfast with police, firefighters and EMTs from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie held at the school on Tuesday.

Middle school teachers Katie Tanke and Erin Zematis said the event was put on hold for two years due to the COVID pandemic. The event typically draws in 50 to 60 first responders, who meet with students in grades 6-8.

“It’s just a nice way to show our appreciation,” Tanke said. “They can hang out and ask questions.”

Zematis said the event helps humanize first responders for the students, who may not normally interact with them in a casual setting. “This is an opportunity for kids to really meet the firefighters and officers,” she said. “They’ll see them go by in town, but to see they’re everyday people is important.”

Patton shared their thinking. It was his first year attending the event, but he felt positive, social interactions like Tuesday’s breakfast help add to the efforts the department has been doing for several years.

“For us as individual officers, its one of those positive interactions we can have,” Patton said. “This is one of those times we can let our hair down, they can see us as individuals.”

While the event was an opportunity for officers to “decompress,” Patton also said it built bridges with the community, and could help recruitment in the future.

“Among all these kids, one or two of them could be officers one day,” Patton said.

While talking, several students came up to Patton and he chatted with them, answering questions, explaining his equipment and joking. He asked if they were intimidated at all by the officers. Not really, they said.

“Maybe if you were really tall with a big beard,” one student said.

Patton said the students have lots of questions, which he appreciates, and he hopes the department and officers can be transparent with both them and the community at large.

“This is a new investment in policing,” Patton said. “These are connections we need to make. It’s not about enforcement, it’s about accessibility.”

Seventh-grader Leah Dorantes, said it was her first time at the breakfast. She talked about when the first officers and firefighters arrived.

“It was pretty exciting,” Dorantes said. She wasn’t intimidated, however. “I live really close to first responders, so I see them often.”

Dorantes said she asked them all questions about how long they have been working, how exciting their jobs were and more. Someday, she said she might become a medical first responder.