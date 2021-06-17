WATCH NOW: Bunny Stoops Prime section

Bunny Stoops is unafraid to claim the things she’s good at doing. And then she does them.
Stoops' "good ats" include mentoring students, helping create quilts for children in hospitals and greeting families and visitors at a local funeral home.
“It’s nice to reach a point in your life when you know what you’re good at and can say your good at it,” said the 74-years-young Stoops.
In a recent interview, Stoops enthusiastically shared the highlights of her accomplishments so far.
A Chicago native, Stoops came to Kenosha 16 years ago with her recently retired husband John.
While raising her children, she had had several part-time jobs and was very active with her children's schools, Girl Scouts and the PTA. "We had so much fun that everyone wanted to join our troop," Stoops said.
Moving to Kenosha, Stoops immediately plugged into ways she could contribute to the community.
She and John became active members of Beth Hillel temple. Bunny became a school mentor after seeing a notice in the temple bulletin for the National Jewish Literacy program, a mentoring outreach program offered at the former Durkee Elementary School.
Stoops was assigned her first student to mentor in January 2008 and by 2019 was working with students in high school, middle school and elementary school.
“I tell the kids when I first meet them, ‘I’m a part of your life — you’re mine and you can’t get rid of me,'” she said.
On her students' birthdays and hers she brings in cupcakes and makes a point to attend their graduations and school performances.
She notes that her role as a mentor is very open — she might help the kids make snacks or help them with their homework. “Most times students just want to be with you; they need you to notice.”
As of last school year she was working with eight students visiting up to three schools in a day to see them all. During the past year she did what she could to keep in touch with her students via email.
"She’s a jewel, we just love her," says Starr Daley, Lincoln Middle School principal. "I consider her to be a great resource and a mentor for me because she has this great wisdom."
"She does an excellent job and will to take on some of our more challenging students," notes Lincoln Middle School eighth grade counselor Erin Waynes.
Stoops has also participated in the Readers are Leaders initiative sponsored by the United Way.
In 2019 Stoops' commitment as a mentor was recognized by Kenosha Unified with a Friend in Education Award.
“This was an ‘Oh my god' moment,” she said. “I thought, ‘I’m just a person; I’m just a grandmother; who am I to get this award?’”
Crafting for a cause
A longtime knitter and crocheter, for the past 20 years Stoops has been a member of the North Chicago chapter of the Linus Project which creates quilts and blankets to be given to children in hospitals.
She's helped kids create the blankets with 4-H clubs and a homeschooling group in Gurnee, Ill.
Taking that passion to schools where she mentors, over the years Stoops has led student art projects in making squares to add to the quilts.
"The kids went ballistic," Stoops said. "They’d finish one square and want to do more. Of course I would let them because I never say 'no' to a kid."
After collecting the finished squares she assembles them into blankets, adds backing and sends the quilts on to the Linus Project for distribution.
She also crochets baby blankets for family and friends who refer to them as "Bunny Blankets."
Temple involvement
Stoops is also an asset to her faith community, Beth Hillel Temple, says Rabbi Dena Feingold.
"She is like one of our key volunteers, probably best known as a self-appointed greeter and welcomer any time there's a newcomer," Feingold said. "She also very involved on our social action committee and rounds up volunteers for our soup kitchen commitment."
As a student mentor, Stoops took her commitment to "a whole other level," Feingold said.
"Some people tease her about being Beth Hillel’s ambassador," Feingold said.
What's in a name
At 74, Stoops still goes by her childhood nickname, Bunny. “I was named Beverly for someone who had passed away, but out of respect for the first year after her passing, we don’t use the name. My grandmother suggested the name ‘Bunny’ and it stuck.”
For the past three years she has been a greeter at Proko Funeral Home, yet another thing of which she speaks enthusiastically. “It’s lovely to help out,” she said.
Here too she draws on previous life experience. “All those years on the PTA made me good at setting up food,” she said.
“She’s a hard worker and a pleasure to be around,” said Rachael Proko-Viola. “She’s personable, makes sure coffee is refilled and makes sure older persons get to the front of the (visitation) line.”
“It’s about helping other people," Stoops said. "I know I’m really good with people — I can hug them, give them a Kleenex, let them cry.”
"She has a real heart for the people who are hurting," said Colleen Vice, Proko pre-planner and celebrant.
Stoops' friendliness has made her successful in each of her endeavors.
"She is like best friends with everybody here; she connects with everybody from students to administrators," said Vice.
Whether she's being a student mentor or making after-school treats with her grandchildren, those who know her appreciate Stoops for always being "all in."
"She’s upfront and honest and doesn’t sugar coat it," Waynes said.
"She brings such joy, a smile and has this energy that’s contagious," Daley said.
"She's a force of nature," Feingold said.