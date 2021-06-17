WATCH NOW: Bunny Stoops Prime section

“I tell the kids when I first meet them, ‘I’m a part of your life — you’re mine and you can’t get rid of me,'” she said.

On her students' birthdays and hers she brings in cupcakes and makes a point to attend their graduations and school performances.

She notes that her role as a mentor is very open — she might help the kids make snacks or help them with their homework. “Most times students just want to be with you; they need you to notice.”

As of last school year she was working with eight students visiting up to three schools in a day to see them all. During the past year she did what she could to keep in touch with her students via email.

"She’s a jewel, we just love her," says Starr Daley, Lincoln Middle School principal. "I consider her to be a great resource and a mentor for me because she has this great wisdom."

"She does an excellent job and will to take on some of our more challenging students," notes Lincoln Middle School eighth grade counselor Erin Waynes.

Stoops has also participated in the Readers are Leaders initiative sponsored by the United Way.

In 2019 Stoops' commitment as a mentor was recognized by Kenosha Unified with a Friend in Education Award.