WATCH NOW: Callen Harty, male survivor of childhood sexual abuse, to be speaker for Women and Children's Horizons program

WCH staff chose Harty after encountering him as a speaker in Madison during WCH advocate training a few years ago, Mouck said.

Harty had been on the schedule to speak during Sexual Assault Awareness Month last year at Kenosha Creative Space but the event, as all in-person events last spring, was cancelled due to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic, Mouck said.

Started at age 9

A resident of Monona with a day job as “in customer service and billing,” Harty's own story began when he was a about 9 years old.

For several years he was abused by his older brother and tried telling his mother. When she was dismissive about it, Harty kept it to himself.

“Growing up in the 1960s people didn’t talk about these things or know how to handle it,” he said in a recent phone interview.

"I lived my entire childhood and was well into adulthood before I realized these things happened to other men too," he said.

As an adult Harty used writing to process the events of his life, but also struggled with alcohol abuse.

“A big shift came when I had a major heart attack in 2008; I began questioning everything,” he said.