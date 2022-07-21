WATCH NOW: Calm before the storm: Country Thunder 2022 opens on grounds quietly

RANDALL — The 2022 Country Thunder music festival kicked off Thursday with opening acts hitting the main stage before big crowds.

The campsites at the Country Thunder festival grounds were already filling up Thursday morning as country music fans from all over the country gathered for the four-day event.

The campgrounds opened up on Wednesday, and many visitors wasted no time securing the best spots for their tents and RVs.

Late morning and early afternoon Thursday, some campers embraced the sun and high-80s temperatures by their campsites, playing bag toss and dancing to music on personal speakers. Others opted for lounging in chairs under awnings and enjoying a beverage while waiting for the festival bowl gates to open.

Medical calls were minimal for the first night and morning of camping, according to staff from the medical tent.

“(We’ve had) a few first aid things like people coming in for ice packs and stuff like that, but nothing major,” medical tent manager Michelle Murphy said.

Crime was low as well Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said.

“We generated two minor calls. We’ve generated no arrests, no tickets yet,” Klinkhammer said. “Not a lot going on, thankfully.”

Country singer Maggie Rose was the first scheduled act of the festival around 3:30 p.m. Half an hour later, Hannah Anders started her performance on the Lake Stage.

The rest of Thursday night’s headliners included James Barker Band, Elvie Shane, Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Jr. and Lee Brice.

With the festival sold out two days before it starts, event organizers anticipate a large turnout, between 38,000 and 40,000 guests per day.

What’s coming on Friday

Things are expected to cool off a little on Friday with temperatures in the 80s. Friday’s lineup, however, will bring the heat. Headliner Nolan Sotillo will open the main stage at 2 p.m., and Chris Young will close it out at 10 p.m.

The entertainment schedule Friday includes:

Main Stage:

2 p.m.—Nolan Sotillo

3:30 p.m.—Kameron Marlowe

5 p.m.—Lindsay Ell

6:30 p.m.—Phil Vassar

8 p.m.—Chris Janson

10 p.m.—Chris Young

Lake Stage:

2:30 p.m.—Burn N’ Bush

4 p.m.—Brian & Mary

5:30 p.m.—Renegade Wildflower

7 p.m.—Nate Venturelli

9 p.m.—Wayland

11:30 p.m.—Whiskey Romance