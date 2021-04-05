WATCH NOW: Campaign funds musical instruments for Matthias Academy in Bristol

BRISTOL — For Seth Bayles, playing drums can be physical therapy and an emotional outlet.
A student at Matthias Academy, a program for adults with disabilities and specialized medical needs in Bristol, he started playing the drums when he was a student at Bristol School.
Band director John Murphy suggested the drums to Bayles, who has an autoimmune disease, when his first instrument of choice, the saxophone, became difficult to play due to deteriorating lung capacity.
“When I’m having a tough day, I just go and play the drums.” Bayles said.
His love of the instrument has since become a way to help others.
Bayles noticed that when he brought his own drum set in to use, it seemed to inspire other Matthias students.
So he held a successful fundraising campaign that raised $4,350 in four days to purchase a full Ludwig drum set and a variety of other instruments for the academy.
“The smiles on their faces when they hit the drum is just so amazing,” said Bayles, a Westosha Central High School graduate who has also raised a significant amount of money for the Ronald McDonald House.
In addition to donations from the general public, the fundraiser garnered the support of students in a Westosha-Central marketing class, who helped raise funds matched by the Student Council.
Help non-verbal students
Joel Kay, the music teacher/therapist at Matthias, said the instruments are already helping nonverbal students express themselves and all students relieve stress and anxiety.
“It provides so many wonderful options for them to express themselves,” Kay said “And it gives them a whole other way to communicate. I had the most beautiful conversation with one of our students on the drum.”
In addition to the drum set, the fundraising campaign has allowed the academy to purchase several pairs of light-up drum sticks; a professional sound system it has already used at a student fashion show, a wooden alto xylophone, and an Irish frame drum called a bodhran.
Kay said there are still funds available which will be used to purchase more instruments and microphones.
Helps with the students
In addition to being a student at Matthias, Bayles serves as Kay’s assistant on Wednesdays and Fridays. He helps demonstrate the instruments and cleans and sanitizes them between each session.
“I have been loving every second of being here, being Mr. K’s assistant, helping the kids by teaching them the rhythms and being a part of this amazing school,” Bayles said.
Matthias Academy opened in September on the grounds of St. Benedict’s Abbey, 12603 224th Ave. Director Liz Pumala said it has doubled in size since then.
“We’re going to get a lot of use out of all of these instruments,” Pumala said.
