WATCH NOW: Campaign funds musical instruments for Matthias Academy in Bristol

Help non-verbal students

Joel Kay, the music teacher/therapist at Matthias, said the instruments are already helping nonverbal students express themselves and all students relieve stress and anxiety.

“It provides so many wonderful options for them to express themselves,” Kay said “And it gives them a whole other way to communicate. I had the most beautiful conversation with one of our students on the drum.”

In addition to the drum set, the fundraising campaign has allowed the academy to purchase several pairs of light-up drum sticks; a professional sound system it has already used at a student fashion show, a wooden alto xylophone, and an Irish frame drum called a bodhran.

Kay said there are still funds available which will be used to purchase more instruments and microphones.

Helps with the students

In addition to being a student at Matthias, Bayles serves as Kay’s assistant on Wednesdays and Fridays. He helps demonstrate the instruments and cleans and sanitizes them between each session.

“I have been loving every second of being here, being Mr. K’s assistant, helping the kids by teaching them the rhythms and being a part of this amazing school,” Bayles said.