WATCH NOW: Camper damaged in Green Bay Road crash

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, traffic slowed on the busy 6400 block of Green Bay Road, where a small RV appeared to have struck the median and apparently rolled over, with debris littered across the southbound lanes.
A bystander watching rescue crews at the scene said it appeared to him that the camper had rolled over.
No other vehicles appeared to be involved.
There were two Kenosha Fire Department trucks on the scene, along with a KFD rescue squad. At least one person from the vehicle was loaded into the ambulance.
The Fire Department later confirmed that one man had been transported to a hospital in the single-vehicle crash.
Several police vehicles were also on the scene, blocking off the area while a tow truck operator worked on clearing the roadway.
As crews worked on the scene, a steady stream of vehicles drove past slowly in the northbound lane, while the southbound lane was blocked off.