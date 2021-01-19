WATCH NOW: Camper damaged in Green Bay Road crash

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, traffic slowed on the busy 6400 block of Green Bay Road, where a small RV appeared to have struck the median and apparently rolled over, with debris littered across the southbound lanes.

A bystander watching rescue crews at the scene said it appeared to him that the camper had rolled over.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No other vehicles appeared to be involved.

There were two Kenosha Fire Department trucks on the scene, along with a KFD rescue squad. At least one person from the vehicle was loaded into the ambulance.

The Fire Department later confirmed that one man had been transported to a hospital in the single-vehicle crash.

Several police vehicles were also on the scene, blocking off the area while a tow truck operator worked on clearing the roadway.

As crews worked on the scene, a steady stream of vehicles drove past slowly in the northbound lane, while the southbound lane was blocked off.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.