WATCH NOW: Candelight vigil marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A small group of supporters gathered Friday evening for a "celebration of awareness" as the community closed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Patty Gonzales, a counselor and advocate with Women and Children's Horizons, was among those attending the event, held at the group's administration building.

“It’s for survivors and everything that they’ve been through, good and bad," she said.

The candlelight vigil, held to honor and remember victims and survivors of domestic violence, was meant to round off the month's activities after a particularly deadly year for Kenosha. There have been 15 homicides in Kenosha County thus far in 2021, nearly triple the average annual total, and seven of that total were incidents of domestic violence.

“It’s been one of the deadliest domestic violence years in Kenosha,” said Gwen Fayne, an advocate with WCH.

“Let the record show, despite the weather, we showed up,” Fayne said as rain continued to fall. “We’re here for them.”

She added added it's even more important for the community to know there is support available.