WATCH NOW: Car left in ditch, but no reports of injuries after crash at Highway C and 94th Avenue

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A crash at the intersection of Highway C and 94th Avenue left one vehicle in a ditch but resulted in no reported injuries Friday afternoon, according to emergency responders.

A beige Dodge minivan and a white Chevy sedan were involved in the crash at about  3 p.m., which sent the sedan into a nearby ditch, leaving the left side driver and passenger doors of the sedan caved in. The minivan's front was severely damaged, with the front bumper partially fallen off.

Bristol firefighters were called to assist Pleasant Prairie crews at the scene, but were sent back while enroute.

No further information was available Friday afternoon.

