WATCH NOW: Car show benefiting injured veterans makes comeback at Petrifying Springs Park

SOMERS – An organization that assists severely wounded soldiers honored military veterans who’ve served and those who have died for their country during a popular car show revived Sunday in a new location following a yearlong hiatus.
The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association played host to its 18th event. The exhibition featured more than 450 cars from Model T’s to the newest Chevy Corvette and everything in between at the large shelter area next to the popular biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park.
During a brief noontime ceremony, the chapter, along with hundreds of car enthusiasts and visitoea joined in honoring men and women who have served their country in various branches of the United States military and remembered those who lost their lives. A Boy Scouts of America color guard presented the colors and a bugler played a rendition of “Taps” with extended notes in largo.
The event, which is also a major fundraiser for the chapter's “severely wounded warriors” program bestowed $2,000 each to help injured veterans Jordan Leitsch of Wautoma, Wis., and Jason Church of Milwaukee at the ceremony. The organization also gave Milwaukee-native Gary Wetzel, retired U.S. Army private first class and a Medal of Honor recipient awarded in 1968 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, $2,000 in relief funds, following the ceremony. Wetzel lost a limb in Vietnam while holding off the enemy so his men could be rescued.
The proceeds from the car show -- each entrant paid $10 to show their vehicles -- benefits wounded veterans locally and around the nation. The event is not affiliated with other “wounded warrior” programs.
Leitsch, 32, had been a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and combat instructor, when he developed popliteal artery entrapment syndrome while serving in Afghanistan. The rare disorder forced the amputation of his left leg.
He said he was grateful to the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne chapter and became emotional acknowledging their support and others who welcomed them at the car show. Dan Boring, the association’s liaison, had invited Leitsch, a car enthusiast himself, to the event and what he experienced “blew me away,” he said.
“Seeing everybody out here, the Patriot Riders (motorcycle group), and the escorts that we had out here, I mean, it’s … I was getting choked up in the truck on the way over here following them, because the veteran community is so big,” Leitsch said. “And, there’s definitely more organizations nowadays, helping and improving those lives than what there was even 10 years ago…I’m blown away about this entire thing right now.”
Retired U.S. Army Capt. Jason Church, 32, of Milwaukee lost both of his legs below the knee in an IED explosion in August of 2012 while performing routine patrol in Kandahar province, the original home of the Taliban.
“We’re very thankful to have this opportunity here today. For me, it’s always humbling to come home, whether it’s in Wisconsin or any place where you see people celebrating. It makes me happy,” he said, under mostly blue skies and abundant sunshine.
While he remembered the ordeal, grueling therapy, and re-learning how to walk and then run with prosthetics, he said he felt the warmth of other veterans and the community that has helped him and his family pull through in their time of need.
“It really shows, when we’re at our best, how awesome America can be,” Church said.
The car show, which had traditionally been held at Simmons Island, did not go on last year as many community events were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers had also searched for a new venue, the result of a permit dispute with the city two years ago.
Jack Gibbons, the chapter’s new chairman said he was pleased with the new site.
“It’s the first time we’ve been out here. We’ve got more room so we can host more cars,” he said. “And, it’s absolutely fantastic.”