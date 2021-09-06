WATCH NOW: Car show benefiting injured veterans makes comeback at Petrifying Springs Park

The proceeds from the car show -- each entrant paid $10 to show their vehicles -- benefits wounded veterans locally and around the nation. The event is not affiliated with other “wounded warrior” programs.

Leitsch, 32, had been a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and combat instructor, when he developed popliteal artery entrapment syndrome while serving in Afghanistan. The rare disorder forced the amputation of his left leg.

He said he was grateful to the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne chapter and became emotional acknowledging their support and others who welcomed them at the car show. Dan Boring, the association’s liaison, had invited Leitsch, a car enthusiast himself, to the event and what he experienced “blew me away,” he said.

“Seeing everybody out here, the Patriot Riders (motorcycle group), and the escorts that we had out here, I mean, it’s … I was getting choked up in the truck on the way over here following them, because the veteran community is so big,” Leitsch said. “And, there’s definitely more organizations nowadays, helping and improving those lives than what there was even 10 years ago…I’m blown away about this entire thing right now.”