WATCH NOW: Car Source owner: “Everybody watched it burn to ashes"

Anmol Khindri, a member of the family who owns Car Source, estimated the monetary losses at over $2.5 million.

Khindri said police notified him of the damage, but he feels little was done to prevent them.

“Everybody watched it burn to ashes,” he said. “Nobody did nothing about it – nothing.”

The morning following the fire, Rodriguez said she felt relieved that the worst had supposedly passed. Then Car Source was hit again.

Khindri estimated the business’ monetary losses from the first night at about $1.5 million. After figuring the damage sustained during the second episode, he said it was closer to $2.5 million.

Now, with insurance providing no immediate alleviation, Khindri said the business is at a complete loss for what to do next.

“I have a family to feed. I have 20 other families who have worked for this business over the last eight or nine years.”

In the meantime, Car Source has organized a GoFundMe, which had raised just over $12,000 as of Saturday evening. The business aims to raise $500,000 in total.