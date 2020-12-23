WATCH NOW: Care package giveaway aims to help those in need

After helping a woman load her car with a laundry basket filled with diapers, cleaning supplies and household goods, Porche Bennett-Bey was a little emotional.
“She just started crying,” Bennett-Bey said. “She said she didn’t know how she was going to get diapers for her baby.”
Bennet-Bey — a community activist who was recently named Time magazine’s Guardian of the Year in their annual Person of the Year feature — and her United as One organization held a community care package giveaway Tuesday at Fusion, 5014 7th Ave.
“This is our first time doing this,” Bennett-Bey said, saying she hopes to continue to do the giveaways once a month until the pandemic ends.
The organization distributed 20 baskets of supplies, most of them picked up by people at Fusion, others delivered directly to homes for people without transportation.
Bennett-Bey, who is Muslim, said providing help to people in need is a key tenet of Islam.
“We are taught at our temple at all times to love everyone,” she said, admitting that that is sometimes hard.
“Love everyone no matter what.”
Aimee Crucianelli of Fusion, a local performing arts venue, helped organize the giveaway and provided the venue.
“I just feel that if people need something and you can give it to them, then you should give it to them,” she said.
United as One and Fusion will be collecting donations to support the program in the future. Those interested in donating can contact the organization by email at uasone2020@gmail.com or through either United as One or Fusion’s Facebook pages.
IN PHOTOS: Knights of Columbus councils help those in need
Two local Knights of Columbus councils have been busy lately giving back to the community.
The Knights of Columbus Council 973 Coats for Kids program donated $1,000 worth of Burlington Coat Factory gift cards to help elementary school children get ready for winter. St. Joseph Catholic Academy and All Saints Catholic Elementary School each received $500 for the program.
Meanwhile, Knights of Columbus Divine Mercy-St. Anne Council 16022 delivered 75 coats to Jefferson, Frank and Wilson elementary schools. The Knights held a BBQ chicken take-out dinner, and used a matching fund from an parish member to raise about $2,000 to help to purchase the coats. Target, Meijers, Ross for Less and Burlington donated gift cards and extra percentage off to help purchase the coats. The Ladies Auxiliary also donated more than 60 hand-knitted scarves.