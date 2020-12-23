WATCH NOW: Care package giveaway aims to help those in need

After helping a woman load her car with a laundry basket filled with diapers, cleaning supplies and household goods, Porche Bennett-Bey was a little emotional.

“She just started crying,” Bennett-Bey said. “She said she didn’t know how she was going to get diapers for her baby.”

Bennet-Bey — a community activist who was recently named Time magazine’s Guardian of the Year in their annual Person of the Year feature — and her United as One organization held a community care package giveaway Tuesday at Fusion, 5014 7th Ave.

“This is our first time doing this,” Bennett-Bey said, saying she hopes to continue to do the giveaways once a month until the pandemic ends.

The organization distributed 20 baskets of supplies, most of them picked up by people at Fusion, others delivered directly to homes for people without transportation.

Bennett-Bey, who is Muslim, said providing help to people in need is a key tenet of Islam.

“We are taught at our temple at all times to love everyone,” she said, admitting that that is sometimes hard.

“Love everyone no matter what.”