Ruth Vorwald was just looking for a way to meet some of her new neighbors.

Three decades later, that initiative — which sparked the Carol Beach Book Club — is still going strong.

“We had built a house in Carol Beach, and I didn’t know anyone, having moved here from Illinois,” she said. “A co-worker was in a book club, and she told me about it. That sounded fun, so I said ‘I need to do that.’”

While outside “pushing my son in his stroller,” Vorwald met another young mom.

And then a few more.

“The club started with four women and just grew from there,” Vorwald said.

The club members, who now number about 18, meet once a month. Their October gathering doubled as a 30th anniversary celebration.

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing, however.

“That first club sort of fizzled, but then I met Anita VanDenBergh and she said ‘let’s get it going again.’ And here we are,” Vorwald said.

VanDenBergh, who moved to the U.S. 35 years ago from the Netherlands, is “always reading something. When I met Ruth, I said ‘let’s start reading books together.”

The club’s reason for being continues to be a driving force of the group: “You get to meet your neighbors and have that camaraderie,” Vorwald explained. “We all have families, jobs, husband and children and you get to share all that — plus wine, food and our love of books.”

Patty Fullin, a new member who owned a children’s bookstore some years back, “had heard about this club and always wanted to join. They’re reading such wonderful literature.”

She also enjoys the diverse opinions that come up during meetings.

“We’re not all of the same mind,” she said, “which leads to wonderful discussions.”

A deeper understanding

Rita Chiappetta joined the club a year ago, after coming as a guest.

“I love how the club members really dig into the books. They put in the time and effort and prepare for the meetings,” she said. “I also research the book and the discussion questions, which adds so much depth to the book.

“And,” she added, “I really fell in love with everyone in the club.”

When she joined the club in 2008, Terri Wruck “did not think I could manage to finish one book a month while working full time and being active in the community. Today, while I’m still working and am still active in the community, I belong to three book clubs and read for each one, including additional picks on my own. So anyone can find the time to read.”

While Wruck says her life “is enriched by books,” sharing that love with others adds “a much deeper understanding of a book when we discuss it. There is definite critical thinking that takes place during discussions, which is very good for the brain.”

During those book discussions, she added, “sometimes the volume goes up as we underscore our points, but whether it’s a serious discussion or lively chatter, our members are engaged.”

Pat Sunday is a fairly new club member — having joined 12 years ago — but she’s lived in the Carol Beach Neighborhood “probably the longest of anyone here, 45 years. Now that I’ve joined, we’ve really bonded as friends, and it’s wonderful to be in a group where we respect other people’s opinions.”

A bonus of the club, she added, “is that I got to know so many people in my neighborhood.”

Sherry Gourley has a book club rule: She always finishes the book.

“The author has put in the time and effort to write the book, so I feel I owe it to that person to finish it,” she said.

Sticking together

COVID-19, which shut down all gatherings for several months, closed the book on many such groups.

But not the Carol Beach Book Club.

“Even during COVID, we didn’t miss a trick,” Wruck said. “We kept meeting — first virtually and then appropriately distanced outdoors when the weather permitted.”

Added Joanie Brookhouse, laughing: “We were able to meet over Zoom as soon as we had someone who knew how to do Zoom.”

Brookhouse — who says “I love our book club” — especially enjoys visits from authors. While she was traveling in Alaska, she met author Art Davidson, whose book was on display in Denali National Park’s store “and we were able to talk with him over the telephone during our discussion about his book, ‘Minus 48 Degrees: First Winter Ascent of Mount McKinley,’” Brookhouse said.

The club also visited with the late local author Florence Parry Heide and other writers, including Vorwald’s niece.

Beyond the books

While a lot of what happens in a book club takes place between the pages of a story, the social aspect is what keeps the members coming back year after year.

“Books are the reason we gather,” Wruck said, “but the friendships that develop are the catalyst for our longevity. It allows us to invite newcomers and to make new friends.”

The club also includes family members beyond the club itself.

“Once or twice a year, we include our plus-ones, so the social aspect has grown,” Wruck said. “The spouses actually formed their own ‘No Book Book Club’ that meets at a restaurant the same date as our club, strictly for camaraderie.”

Sharing the love

At the heart of the Carol Beach Book Club — in addition to the food, the wine, the field trips, the laughter — is a love of reading.

“Reading a book is a chance to experience other lives and other cultures,” Gourley said. “I love historical fiction and feel like I’m learning something while I read.” (She also jokes that “my knees are bad and when the weather’s cold and I can’t get outside as much, I can settle in with a good book.”)

“Readers are leaders,” Carole Crawford said. “I love learning about other cultures and places that maybe I haven’t been to. Reading forces you to use your imagination, too, which is wonderful.”

Through reading “some really amazing books,” Vorwald said, “we’ve learned so much history and geography and about people from all over the world.”

The club members “share books but also have a Carol Beach Little Library to donate them to when finished,” Wruck said. “Anyone can pick up those books and read them.”

Looking ahead

As the club starts its next 30 years, its members see no end in sight.

“Over the years, we’ve read some really good books and had some really good discussions,” VanDenBergh said. “We enjoy seeing each other and miss it when we don’t.”

Vorwald, who accomplished her goal of meeting her neighbors, looks forward to many more years of friendship and reading.

“We get new people all the time,” she said. “People move away, and we refresh the club with new members coming in. I could see us in our 90s still getting together.

“I love books, and I love our book club.”