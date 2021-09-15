WATCH NOW: Carthage and Parkside begin 2021-22 academic year with high enthusiasm

Carthage College is experiencing the highest enrollment numbers in its 173-year history.
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is offering a full slate of in-person lectures, performances and events.
This is how the 2021-22 academic year is shaping up at Kenosha area institutions of higher learning.
Enthusiasm is high on both campuses, especially in light of last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, say administrators.
“What I’m hearing from faculty and staff is that everyone, including students, is excited to be back on campus,” said Tammy McGuckin, UW-Parkside vice provost for student affairs and enrollment services.
“’Ranger Welcome’ events have been well-attended, and students are also happy to see the newly renovated Library and Student Success & Learning Commons in Wyllie Hall,” McGuckin added.
Celebrations also abound at Carthage.
“Homecoming 2021 (Oct. 15-17) will be our biggest ever,” predicts David Timmerman, Carthage College provost. “Our new mascot will be revealed during the parade, which will also feature our new red 1968 Firebird.”
Other highlights at Carthage include varsity Esports competition, new for this year, and several new degree programs.
Carthage College
Classes began Sept. 7, and Carthage’s academic year includes a full return to in-person classes, activities, residential life and extra-curricular activities. Of the 500 classes being offered each semester, about 12 are being conducted virtually, Timmerman said.
“We have 2,620 full-time undergraduate students this fall compared to 2,554 last fall. We also have 112 graduate students this fall compared to 126 graduate students last fall,” he said.
The incoming class’s enrollment is at “an all-time best” of 850, comprised of 765 freshmen and 85 transfer students, enrolled as of Sept. 1. They come from 26 U.S. states and six foreign countries.
Timmerman noted that this year also marks the 75th anniversary of the first Black Carthage graduate, Lorraine Wiggan.
UW-Parkside
Classes at Parkside resumed on Sept. 8, and after a year of mostly virtual instruction, some 70 percent of all courses will be delivered fully or partially face-to-face.
“We’ve encouraged professors to offer in-person courses where appropriate to maintain the on-campus experience for students,” McGuckin said. “Having said that, over the longer term we’ve added more online courses and programs that serve the needs of many of our students who work or who are non-traditional.”
All university offices will be open on campus, as well as residence halls and dining services.
COVID cautions
Both campuses, however, require that masks be worn in all indoor spaces.
COVID vaccinations are encouraged at Parkside, as well, as Chancellor Debbie Ford noted that the university will “continue to monitor evolving COVID-19 trends and adapt campus health protocols as needed throughout the year.”
Carthage, meanwhile, requires COVID-19 vaccines for all students, faculty and staff, providing three categories of exceptions to this requirement: medical, religious and personal conviction.
“We have protocols in place,” Timmerman said. “There is an indoor mask policy for everyone who is on our campus, (as well as) a 3-foot distancing rule. We have reduced seating capacities and will be using a checkerboard pattern for seating. Guests for events will have assigned seats.”
In a statement to the Parkside campus community Ford said, “Despite COVID, we continue to advance our bold goal of increasing the number of graduates by 50 percent by 2025.”
Added Timmerman: “I have heard a lot of joy and thankfulness from both faculty and students to be back in person, along with a shared sense of the importance and commitment to doing so in a safe manner for everyone.”
