WATCH NOW: Carthage and Parkside begin 2021-22 academic year with high enthusiasm

All university offices will be open on campus, as well as residence halls and dining services.

COVID cautions

Both campuses, however, require that masks be worn in all indoor spaces.

COVID vaccinations are encouraged at Parkside, as well, as Chancellor Debbie Ford noted that the university will “continue to monitor evolving COVID-19 trends and adapt campus health protocols as needed throughout the year.”

Carthage, meanwhile, requires COVID-19 vaccines for all students, faculty and staff, providing three categories of exceptions to this requirement: medical, religious and personal conviction.

“We have protocols in place,” Timmerman said. “There is an indoor mask policy for everyone who is on our campus, (as well as) a 3-foot distancing rule. We have reduced seating capacities and will be using a checkerboard pattern for seating. Guests for events will have assigned seats.”

In a statement to the Parkside campus community Ford said, “Despite COVID, we continue to advance our bold goal of increasing the number of graduates by 50 percent by 2025.”