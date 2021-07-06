WATCH NOW: Carthage College graduate Amelia Zietlow forges career studying sea monsters

“That’s great, because a large sample size is important for answering questions that require statistics,” she said.

And being plain awesome, she added, isn’t just a fun bonus. It can have value, too.

“It means that people are more likely to engage with the research done on mosasaurs,” she said, “and get excited about lizards, evolution, biology and paleontology more generally.”

A published scientist

Though Zietlow is a recent college graduate, she’s already a published scientist — a rare feat she attributes to “a lot of things that came together.”

She gives credit to her advisors and professors at Carthage — in particular, Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology, who “proofread what’s probably an unfathomable number of drafts” — and mentors from her internship at Marquette University.

Zietlow’s paper was first submitted as an Honors Thesis at Carthage, which she then reworked for publication.

She’s now working on a second publication, this one focusing on gecko embryos, and will be heading out July 16 to spend a week in Montana on a dinosaur dig with Carr and other students.