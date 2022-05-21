WATCH NOW: Carthage College graduates process, receive degrees on Saturday

Carthage graduate Jenna Schmalfeldt, right, walks with her family through a hall with dynamic lighting during a commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Carthage graduate Corinne Hoffman, left, stops with her dad, Paul, to watch a professor speak during a commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Pins were placed on the gowns of graduates during the commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Carthage graduate Quinn Rizzo poses for a photo with her family as Aaron Gilmour, of Empire Photography, takes their picture during commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Carthage graduate McKenna Sturawa, right, poses with President John Swallow as she receives her diploma during commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Carthage graduate Kelsey Coy dances through a corridor with her family during a commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Carthage graduate Cecilia Urbano holds her cousin, Cameron Cristofori, 3 months, as she walks through a lit corridor with her family during a commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
LOOK: See the Carthage College graduation experience by pointing your smartphone camera at the QR code, then tapping the link￼.
Hundreds of graduates received their diplomas in Kenosha on Saturday, as Carthage College hosted a commencement procession through a series of campus buildings culminating with presentation of degrees.
It was part of graduation weekend at the college, which included initial events on Friday and continues with additional graduates in a commencement procession on Sunday. Carthage expects to confer degrees on some 600 graduates.
Commencement speakers, including Kenosha-native Natalie Lall, the winner of the Distinguished Senior Award, gave their remarks during commencement weekend events on Friday.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, music and flashing multi-colored lights led students and their families through a “red carpet, paparazzi” experience, explained Carthage Director of Content Development and Strategy Traci Parker.
Use of the graduation procession, which began last year due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, is a much speedier and more festive commencement than traditional ceremonies.
In Wisconsin, supper clubs aren’t just restaurants, they’re also a lifestyle — a mélange of slow food served in generous portions, dimly-lit nostalgic ambience, and good times spent with family and friends over a brandy Old Fashioned.
A Milwaukee man who was part of a bank robbery that involved kidnapping a pregnant bank manager and her two children was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday. The conspirators initially fled with $47,000 but were soon after arrested.
Carthage graduate Quinn Rizzo poses for a photo with her family as Aaron Gilmour, of Empire Photography, takes their picture during commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.
Carthage graduate Cecilia Urbano holds her cousin, Cameron Cristofori, 3 months, as she walks through a lit corridor with her family during a commencement ceremony in the form of a procession through campus buildings on Saturday.