WATCH NOW: Carthage students form business to promote renewable energy

“Gen” refers to renewable energy generation, Schulman said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(Blackbird Gen) was founded by the two of them with the support of a group of peers’ who are also passionate about sustainability,” Schulman said.

The business model evolved when the students realized many while many are aware of solar energy, they did not know how to make it a viable option, Schulman said.

“This was the problem we saw and wanted to use our marketing,” Gibson said.

To get their LLC off the ground the students reached out to their professors in law and accounting professors and used local CPAs and attorneys for business advice.

“The professors at Carthage are just amazing resource,” Schulman said.

Public education

Education the public about the solar buy and renewable energy is an important component of the current initiative, say Blackbird Gen owners.

To explain the process they are hosting one-hour webinar sessions through mid-November (see box).