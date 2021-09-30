WATCH NOW: Carthage welcomes back community with 'Betrayal'

Carthage College Theater Professor Herschel Kruger has a simple message to the community: “Welcome back.”
After a year under COVID-19 restrictions, people from outside the campus are again able to attend Carthage performances.
“It will be great to see our students’ families and friends, along with alumni and community members who attend our shows,” he said.
Added student Caitlin Preuss, “My parents can come, which is awesome, along with my friends outside of Carthage.”
Kruger and Preuss are co-directing “Betrayal,” opening Friday night at Carthage.
This is the directing debut for Preuss, but it’s not an entirely new venture for her.
“I did a one-act show for a class, but this is my first full-length show,” she said. “My parents are both involved in directing, and I’ve always been interested in the structure of theater productions.”
Though Preuss is a student, Kruger is quick to say she is “truly a co-director. The play has nine scenes — I took five, and she has four, and we give each other notes.”
Sitting in the Wartburg Theatre lobby three days before Opening Night, the two sounded confident that “Betrayal” is ready to go.
“It’s a great feeling to have,” Kruger said. “We’re in really good shape and are just working on the final touches.”
Harold Pinter’s drama, written in 1978, tells the story of Emma and Jerry, who are in a long-term affair while both are married to other people.
Preuss is a huge fan of the play and suggested it for Carthage’s Main Stage.
“It’s brilliantly written, with such a powerful story arc,” she said.
Pinter presents the action in reverse, with the first scene taking place in 1977, working backward to 1969.
“He was one of the first to use that structure,” Kruger said of the British playwright, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2005. “It gives a heightened awareness to the story, especially when things are revealed to the characters.”
The “backward” action “really impacts the way the play is viewed by the audience,” Preuss said. “Everything is revealed in the first scene, but you don’t catch on to it right away.”
Intimate feeling
The show has a four-person cast — students Natalie Lall, Nicky Caldwell, Carson Flemming and Becca Robertson — which “really creates a safe space for the actors and directors to work together and trust each other,” Preuss said.
Kruger, too, enjoys the intimacy of a small ensemble on stage.
“We had a very collaborative environment,” he said. “The actors’ input is vital in this show, and we all spent a lot of time with each other working on it.”
The story takes place more than 40 years ago, in a pre-digital world, but both directors said the theme of betrayal remains relevant today.
“The characters are looking to fulfill this empty space within them,” Kruger said. “But it’s like that old saying, ‘the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.’ You don’t get that fulfillment just by changing your lover. Watching people search for that is a very human story.”
The stories and characters, Kruger added, “are very grounded in reality. There’s a rawness to it, as we watch the characters go through their choices.”
Everyone in the audience, Preuss said, “will find something in this show to relate to. And they’ll love the music, too.”