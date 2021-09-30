WATCH NOW: Carthage welcomes back community with 'Betrayal'

Carthage College Theater Professor Herschel Kruger has a simple message to the community: “Welcome back.”

After a year under COVID-19 restrictions, people from outside the campus are again able to attend Carthage performances.

“It will be great to see our students’ families and friends, along with alumni and community members who attend our shows,” he said.

Added student Caitlin Preuss, “My parents can come, which is awesome, along with my friends outside of Carthage.”

Kruger and Preuss are co-directing “Betrayal,” opening Friday night at Carthage.

This is the directing debut for Preuss, but it’s not an entirely new venture for her.

“I did a one-act show for a class, but this is my first full-length show,” she said. “My parents are both involved in directing, and I’ve always been interested in the structure of theater productions.”

Though Preuss is a student, Kruger is quick to say she is “truly a co-director. The play has nine scenes — I took five, and she has four, and we give each other notes.”