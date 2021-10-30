WATCH NOW: Celebrating over-the-top Halloween decorations

Who says outrageous decorations are only for the Christmas season?
This year, it seems that more and more people have gone all out with their Halloween decorating.
And we applaud all of you.
It takes a special kind of dedication to climb a ladder and secure a giant spider on your roof.
With the help of Kenosha News readers, we found some outstanding outdoor Halloween decorations to check out at area homes:
Linda and Ernest Coleman and their family have been decorating their home for more than a decade, handing out hundreds of bags of candy and toys each year. Their yard at 7405 31st Ave. has a Universal monsters theme this year, in honor of Linda’s father, “who loved those old Universal movie monsters,” she said. (She adds that their family is “dying to meet the kids” during trick-or-treat today!)
Libby and Matt Troha have filled their yard with all sorts of truly creepy creatures. Be careful if you go trick-or-treating at their home, 4242 95th St. in Pleasant Prairie.
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, which features 177 jack-o’-lanterns, returns to 9210 63rd St.The expertly carved pumpkins are on display at dusk tonight and Monday night. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit Safe Harbor Humane Society, this year’s beneficiary.
While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other two homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue. Next door is a tricked-out “Ghostbusters” house, complete with an inflatable Stayy Putf Marshmallow man and the 1984 movie playing on the garage door.
You need to swing by the decorated yard at 4037 Seventh Ave. before it gets dark. Each year, a merry band of skeletons hangs out in the yard. The skeletons, which aren’t lighted, are often topical (2020’s display had a COVID-19 theme, complete with Dr. Fauci and sanitizing wipes), but this year is a classic “Wizard of Oz” theme. Look for Dorothy and her friends, and if you’ve ever wondered what became of the Lollipop Guild in Munchkinland ... here’s your answer.
You’ll also want to go before dark to check out the grave yard in front of the home at 1921 81st St.
Another spooky graveyard, complete with lighting and sound effects, can be found in the front yard at 5522 49th Ave. It’s not too creepy during the day, but after dark? Look out!
Go after dark to find a fun Halloween show, complete with lights and music, in the front yard of a home on Seventh Avenue, just south of 65th Street.(Tune in 89.3 FM to hear the music on your car radio.)
Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with lights and inflatables. (Check out their home at Christmastime, too.)Look for more spooky decorations a few houses north of here, across the street. Also in this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.
In the White Caps subdivision, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. Also in White Caps, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.
As you drive around White Caps, don’t miss the skeletons driving a John Deere tractor in the front yard at 6122 94th Court. I guess nothing runs like a deer, even in the afterlife! Across the street is an adorable inflatable mummy character.
A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.
Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade. If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! “During trick-or-treat, my husband dresses up like one of the dummies and freaks people out,” she added. “They don’t know which one is ‘alive.’”
On Third Avenue, the front yard at a house just north of 68th Street is a cute mix of colorful plants and creepy characters.
Randy Barnes has decked out his front yard at 3517 16th Ave. as usual with creepy lighting and spooky figures.
Also on 16th Avenue, trick-or-treaters visiting the house just north of 40th Street have to walk under inflatable arches featuring a giant spider and a creepy clown! In an upstairs window, the Wicked Witch of the West confronts Dorothy.
Nearby at 2115 31st St. is an electrifying display, complete with an electric chair, flashing lights and a giant spider on the roof.
I’m happy to see the spooky holiday is stronger than ever, even as we’re still dealing with COVID-19.
Even if you’re just snuggling inside today, watching a horror movie — or, my pick, a marathon of “The Simpsons” Halloween “Treehouse of Horror” episodes — and working your way through bags of Snickers bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Halloween lives on as a fun time to indulge your love of candy, costumes and (not-too-scary) thrills.
With apologies to Dr. Seuss, we’ll borrow (and modify) this quote from the Grinch: “What if Halloween doesn’t come from a store. What if Halloween, perhaps, means a little bit more.”