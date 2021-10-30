WATCH NOW: Celebrating over-the-top Halloween decorations

Who says outrageous decorations are only for the Christmas season?

This year, it seems that more and more people have gone all out with their Halloween decorating.

And we applaud all of you.

It takes a special kind of dedication to climb a ladder and secure a giant spider on your roof.

With the help of Kenosha News readers, we found some outstanding outdoor Halloween decorations to check out at area homes:

Linda and Ernest Coleman and their family have been decorating their home for more than a decade, handing out hundreds of bags of candy and toys each year. Their yard at 7405 31st Ave. has a Universal monsters theme this year, in honor of Linda’s father, “who loved those old Universal movie monsters,” she said. (She adds that their family is “dying to meet the kids” during trick-or-treat today!)

Libby and Matt Troha have filled their yard with all sorts of truly creepy creatures. Be careful if you go trick-or-treating at their home, 4242 95th St. in Pleasant Prairie.