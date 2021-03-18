WATCH NOW: Celebrating those who keep the city moving on Transit Appreciation Day

Carreon said the adjustment took a little time, but once the riders got the feel for what was happening, things improved.

“It’s been rough,” she said. “When it first started, it was hard, people having to get out the back door. They didn’t appreciate that, but they understood it was for everybody’s safety.”

Dealing with unrest

If the pandemic wasn’t enough, the civil unrest and riots that rocked the city this past August added to the stress.

The drivers found themselves in the midst of the chaos.

But undaunted, they continued to go about their business like professionals, Anhock said.

“We were right in the middle of all the action,” he said. “We had a lot of very brave bus drivers who were driving in the middle of all the civil unrest and the fires.

“The last year, our transit drivers just went above and beyond anything we could have asked of them. They’ve been absolutely amazing.”

Carreon said when she reflected on what she saw from the driver’s seat in the city that she’s lived in all her life, it really gave her a unique perspective.