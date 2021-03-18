WATCH NOW: Celebrating those who keep the city moving on Transit Appreciation Day

It may look like chaos every hour when Kenosha Area Transit buses pull up to the Downtown Kenosha facility to pick up riders for another run to any number of city destinations.
But in actuality, it’s quite organized — and in a year that’s seen a global pandemic and civil unrest on Kenosha streets, anything that doesn’t add to the chaos is welcome.
Without the men and women behind the wheels of the city’s 49 buses, none of that would be possible.
In conjunction with Transit Appreciation Day, celebrated internationally on Thursday, KAT Route Supervisor Jeff Anhock said his crew of 35 full-time and 19 part-time drivers continue to provide an irreplaceable service to Kenosha.
“You can’t do it without drivers,” Anhock said. “They’re coming to work every day, and they’re still trying to stay positive. We really appreciate everything they’ve done for the City of Kenosha.”
Many challenges
The drivers haven’t missed a beat, even when faced with the pandemic and the social distancing rules that have come with COVID-19, Anhock said. That hasn’t always been a pleasant situation, as some passengers don’t take too kindly to being told to mask up.
“They’ve been instrumental to providing public transportation during the pandemic,” Anhock said. “They’ve definitely experienced unique situations. Now that we have a mask requirement on the bus, not always does a passenger want to wear a mask. So on top of them safely driving the bus, now they’ve become mask enforcers.
“A lot of our employees here who were senior drivers retired during the pandemic. So on top of actually also driving the bus, (drivers are) now doing a lot of overtime as well. We’ve had a little bit of a gap in staffing due to the fact that a lot of drivers have retired. Right now, we’re like 12 drivers short.”
Two long-time drivers, Lester Safford — who has 14 years on the job with the city — and Kris Carreon — who is the second-most senior driver with 20 years as a full-timer — said they appreciate the COVID-related accommodations they have been provided.
Through funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provided $25 billion in July 2020 to assist transit agencies, city buses now all have Plexiglass shields to provide a barrier between the driver and the riders.
There’s also the other items we’ve all grown accustomed to, as plenty of masks, wipes and disinfectants are available to keep everybody as safe as can be.
“(The adjustment to COVID) has gone well,” Safford said.
“Now we have the shield up here, so that works well, and most passengers are really mindful of the COVID. Most of them will go out the back door, which they don’t have to. They’re always free to go out the front, but most go out the back, just for their safety and ours.”
Carreon said the adjustment took a little time, but once the riders got the feel for what was happening, things improved.
“It’s been rough,” she said. “When it first started, it was hard, people having to get out the back door. They didn’t appreciate that, but they understood it was for everybody’s safety.”
Dealing with unrest
If the pandemic wasn’t enough, the civil unrest and riots that rocked the city this past August added to the stress.
The drivers found themselves in the midst of the chaos.
But undaunted, they continued to go about their business like professionals, Anhock said.
“We were right in the middle of all the action,” he said. “We had a lot of very brave bus drivers who were driving in the middle of all the civil unrest and the fires.
“The last year, our transit drivers just went above and beyond anything we could have asked of them. They’ve been absolutely amazing.”
Carreon said when she reflected on what she saw from the driver’s seat in the city that she’s lived in all her life, it really gave her a unique perspective.
“It was kind of exciting at times, and then other times, when you really stopped to think about it, it was really scary,” she said. “You’re sitting up here with no protection. It was just unbelievable, the stuff that was going on. It was hard to believe this was my city.”
Valuable service
Two riders on board with Carreon last Friday afternoon said the convenience of the service, both in location and timing, has led them to become regular customers.
“I don’t have a car, and I’m retired,” longtime Kenosha resident Michael Anderson said. “I take the bus often. I like the service. They’ve expanded the hours. I can get just a few steps from my apartment, and the bus takes me to my bank, my store, McDonald’s, Walgreens.”
Another regular, David Fleming, who said he feels the drivers should be eligible for hazard pay because of the pandemic, added that he’s always impressed with their outlook, regardless of what stresses they may be facing.
“They’re always nice and polite, even if they’re in a bad mood or something,” Fleming said.
And Fleming had a quick reaction when asked what he enjoys the most.
“It beats walking,” he said.
Looking ahead, Anhock said he’s hoping to add to the crew to resume peak service and that a bump in part-time starting wage from $14.50 to $17 an hour will help make that happen.
Anhock said a Commercial Driver’s License is required, and that is paid for by the city. Full-time drivers start at $20.60 an hour.
“We’re really hoping we can get some more people on board,” Anhock said.
Both Safford and Carreon, who said they plan to retire with KAT, added that one of the draws to the job is that every day on the city streets brings something different.
“It’s never the same,” Safford said. “The only thing that’s the same is if you’re on the same route every day. But everything is different all the time.”
Carreon agreed.
“What makes it interesting is there’s always something different happening,” she said. “There’s always things that happen, and you’re out there (on the road) to see it.”