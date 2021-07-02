WATCH NOW: Celebrating Women's Suffrage and our "MasterChef"

For several decades, Ladies’ Home Journal magazine ran a column called “Can This Marriage Be Saved?”
And even though the marriage counselors managed to save every relationship, it was fantastic. Totally addicting. I read it every month for years.
Which brings us to July Fourth, when our nation celebrates its founding.
After a couple hundred years — 245, to be exact — and some serious disagreements, I’m wondering: Can this union be saved?
I grant you, it’s bad right now, with seemingly half of the people in the United States angry at the other half all the time, but it’s been worse. At least we aren’t marching through Georgia, burning everything in sight and killing our fellow citizens on blood-soaked battlefields near places with names like Gettysburg and Antietam.
For a dose of optimism about the state of our nation, we turn to Jennie Tunkieicz.
She’s known in the community for her role as chief of staff for Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser (and as a former Kenosha News reporter), but she’s speaking here today as a modern-day suffragist.
You may have seen her and other women — dressed in all-white as suffragists did in the long fight for women’s right to vote — walking in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.
They were celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (ratified on Aug. 18, 1920), “which gave primarily white women the right to vote,” Tunkieicz said. “It took another nearly 50 years for women of color to be able to exercise that right across the U.S., following the 1965 Voting Rights Act.”
The parade’s theme was “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote,” with the 100th anniversary celebration postponed a year, like so many other events.
The Kenosha County Suffrage 100 Committee, led by judges Mary Wagner and Barbara Kluka and featuring “representation from across Kenosha County,” planned “to have events at least every month in 2020 to celebrate,” Tunkieicz said. “I don’t need to tell you what happened that thwarted those events, but, hey, it took nearly a century for the 19th Amendment to pass, so we’re used to delays, right?”
A hundred-plus years on, Tunkieicz sees an urgent need to emphasize the importance of having a voice in our nation.
“It is critically important to celebrate this milestone in democracy,” she said. “When we compare 1919 to 2021, we need to recognize that voter rights are not a given. We all need to remain vigilant and engaged as citizens. My grandmother, Jennie Woods, was born in 1901, and she always made voting a priority because she knew first-hand how hard the fight was to get that right.
“When you think about it, it really was not that long ago that women did not have the right to vote.”
In the parade
Being a suffragist for a few hours during the parade was, she said, “A hoot! We got a great response from the crowd. Lots of women and men cheering, raising their fists in the air in solidarity. And, better yet, to see the little girls, and little boys, too, cheering for us, really, for those women who came before us, was really quite moving.”
Tunkieicz wanted to mention “the Women in Motion Kenosha group, who joined our march after a performance at Fusion. It was great to have them with us. And, the Bike Kenosha group, led by the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors, Carol and Brian Boehm, had a great turnout for the pre-parade bike ride, which included some authentic 1920s bicycles and people in period-appropriate attire. Bicycles were very important to the Suffrage Movement.” (Those bicycles represented freedom, as a way to get to jobs, schools ... and Suffrage meetings.)
As for the state of our union, Tunkieicz calls herself “forever an optimist.”
“Any student of history will remind us that we have had many contentious periods in our country and, yet, we have survived. When you’re in the middle of it, it might seem like things have never been so bad, or so divided,” she said.
“I have to believe that people ultimately love and care about each other, that they love our country and want to make it better for everyone.”
Guess what? This union — like all those Ladies’ Home Journal marriages — just might be saved!
IN PHOTOS: See expanded photos from the 2021 Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
06272021-KN-PARADE-GSP
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.