 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Celebrating Women's Suffrage and our "MasterChef"
View Comments
alert featured
TGIF for Suffragists

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Women's Suffrage and our "MasterChef"

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha resident Lexy Rogers on the June 30, 2021, episode of "MasterChef: Legends" on Fox.

For several decades, Ladies’ Home Journal magazine ran a column called “Can This Marriage Be Saved?”

And even though the marriage counselors managed to save every relationship, it was fantastic. Totally addicting. I read it every month for years.

Which brings us to July Fourth, when our nation celebrates its founding.

After a couple hundred years — 245, to be exact — and some serious disagreements, I’m wondering: Can this union be saved?

I grant you, it’s bad right now, with seemingly half of the people in the United States angry at the other half all the time, but it’s been worse. At least we aren’t marching through Georgia, burning everything in sight and killing our fellow citizens on blood-soaked battlefields near places with names like Gettysburg and Antietam.

For a dose of optimism about the state of our nation, we turn to Jennie Tunkieicz.

She’s known in the community for her role as chief of staff for Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser (and as a former Kenosha News reporter), but she’s speaking here today as a modern-day suffragist.

You may have seen her and other women — dressed in all-white as suffragists did in the long fight for women’s right to vote — walking in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday.

They were celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (ratified on Aug. 18, 1920), “which gave primarily white women the right to vote,” Tunkieicz said. “It took another nearly 50 years for women of color to be able to exercise that right across the U.S., following the 1965 Voting Rights Act.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The parade’s theme was “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote,” with the 100th anniversary celebration postponed a year, like so many other events.

The Kenosha County Suffrage 100 Committee, led by judges Mary Wagner and Barbara Kluka and featuring “representation from across Kenosha County,” planned “to have events at least every month in 2020 to celebrate,” Tunkieicz said. “I don’t need to tell you what happened that thwarted those events, but, hey, it took nearly a century for the 19th Amendment to pass, so we’re used to delays, right?”

A hundred-plus years on, Tunkieicz sees an urgent need to emphasize the importance of having a voice in our nation.

“It is critically important to celebrate this milestone in democracy,” she said. “When we compare 1919 to 2021, we need to recognize that voter rights are not a given. We all need to remain vigilant and engaged as citizens. My grandmother, Jennie Woods, was born in 1901, and she always made voting a priority because she knew first-hand how hard the fight was to get that right.

“When you think about it, it really was not that long ago that women did not have the right to vote.”

In the parade

Being a suffragist for a few hours during the parade was, she said, “A hoot! We got a great response from the crowd. Lots of women and men cheering, raising their fists in the air in solidarity. And, better yet, to see the little girls, and little boys, too, cheering for us, really, for those women who came before us, was really quite moving.”

Tunkieicz wanted to mention “the Women in Motion Kenosha group, who joined our march after a performance at Fusion. It was great to have them with us. And, the Bike Kenosha group, led by the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors, Carol and Brian Boehm, had a great turnout for the pre-parade bike ride, which included some authentic 1920s bicycles and people in period-appropriate attire. Bicycles were very important to the Suffrage Movement.” (Those bicycles represented freedom, as a way to get to jobs, schools ... and Suffrage meetings.)

As for the state of our union, Tunkieicz calls herself “forever an optimist.”

“Any student of history will remind us that we have had many contentious periods in our country and, yet, we have survived. When you’re in the middle of it, it might seem like things have never been so bad, or so divided,” she said.

“I have to believe that people ultimately love and care about each other, that they love our country and want to make it better for everyone.”

Guess what? This union — like all those Ladies’ Home Journal marriages — just might be saved!

+2 
Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

But wait, there's more!

Upcoming celebrations of the Women’s Suffrage Movement include:

Kenosha Pops Concert Band performance: "A Tribute to the Women’s Suffrage Centennial," 7 p.m. July 21 at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, 3601 Seventh Ave. Judge Mary Wagner will give a brief history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement, and Jada Robinson of Kenosha (2021 Kenosha’s Miss Juneteenth) will recite the Sojourner Truth speech, “Ain’t I a Woman,” delivered at the 1851 Women’s Convention in Akron, Ohio. Melissa Cardamone is guest vocalist for the concert.

Blues and Twilight Jazz: The Kenosha County Suffrage Celebration, 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. Grounds open at 4 p.m.; concerts begin at 5 p.m. There will be a March for Suffrage and a brief presentation at 6:45 p.m. (Note: "We are still looking for people to join the march," Jennie Tunkieicz said. "And organizations and businesses that work with women and girls are invited to have a booth at the outdoor event." Contact jennie.tunkieicz@kenoshacounty.org to march or to have a booth.)

Grand opening of the Pleasant Prairie History Museum, 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at 3876 116th St. The history of the Women’s Suffrage Movement will be featured.

What's in a name ...

Do you say "Suffragette" or "Suffragist"?

The term “Suffragette” originated as an insult to the Suffragists in Great Britain. Suffragette was the early-20th-century version of “nasty woman” as a diminutive of anything assigned an “ette” — i.e. kitchenette — it’s intended to diminish, belittle and mock the real work of strong women advocating for a right they had been denied too long.

British women reclaimed it back in the day, (just like the “Nasty Women” did in 2016!) but "Suffragist" is still the preferred term and is more encompassing for men and women who support the right to vote. — Jennie Tunkieicz

Lexy watch

Spoiler alert! Stop reading if you don't want to find out how our own Lexy Rogers did on Wednesday's episode of "MasterChef: Legends."

OK, you've been warned ... 

Kenosha resident Rogers, 23, is one of 15 contestants competing on Gordon Ramsay's "MasterChef: Legends." Each week, the home cooks have to prepare a dish for the judges. This week was a dessert challenge, with guest judge Sherry Yard, described as "one of the world’s most influential pastry chefs."

This was a tough challenge for Rogers, who is not a dessert specialist.

She made a dark chocolate molten lava cake but had to throw out her first attempt and start over, all while racing against the clock.

Her second attempt wowed the judges, who complimented Rogers on her ability to trash her first cake and keep going. She was one of the top four bakers this week and moves on in the competition.

The show airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert