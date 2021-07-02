WATCH NOW: Celebrating Women's Suffrage and our "MasterChef"

“When you think about it, it really was not that long ago that women did not have the right to vote.”

In the parade

Being a suffragist for a few hours during the parade was, she said, “A hoot! We got a great response from the crowd. Lots of women and men cheering, raising their fists in the air in solidarity. And, better yet, to see the little girls, and little boys, too, cheering for us, really, for those women who came before us, was really quite moving.”

Tunkieicz wanted to mention “the Women in Motion Kenosha group, who joined our march after a performance at Fusion. It was great to have them with us. And, the Bike Kenosha group, led by the Kenosha Bicycle Ambassadors, Carol and Brian Boehm, had a great turnout for the pre-parade bike ride, which included some authentic 1920s bicycles and people in period-appropriate attire. Bicycles were very important to the Suffrage Movement.” (Those bicycles represented freedom, as a way to get to jobs, schools ... and Suffrage meetings.)

As for the state of our union, Tunkieicz calls herself “forever an optimist.”