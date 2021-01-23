WATCH NOW: Central boys can't halt St. Catherine's winning streak

PADDOCK LAKE — The Central boys basketball team did all it could to slow down the Racine St. Catherine's NCAA Division I-bound senior guard duo of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.
And the Falcons succeeded.
They just couldn't slow down Calvin Hunter.
Using a 2-3 zone for the entire game, Central held Tyrese Hunter, an Iowa State commit, and McGee, a UW-Green Bay commit, to 13 and 11 points, respectively, only to see fellow senior guard Calvin Hunter — Tyrese's cousin — bury four 3-pointers and score all of his game-high 16 points in the second half to lead the Angels to a 57-43 non-conference win Saturday in Paddock Lake.
St. Catherine's, the top-ranked team in Division-3 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls, improved to 16-0 and ran its winning streak to 41 games dating back to the start of last season.
Central, meanwhile, has lost two straight — including a Southern Lakes Conference setback at Burlington on Friday — to drop to 10-3 after an eight-game winning streak.
Central coach James Hyllberg said his team didn't have the depth or quickness to match up with the Angels man-to-man, so the Falcons played their 2-3 zone the entire game for the first time this season. And it mostly worked, only to have Calvin Hunter break it by drilling four 3s in the second half, all from the corners.
"You've got to make their role players beat you, and he did," Hyllberg said. "He got hot. We didn't do a good enough job fighting over the top of that lower screen. But he still has to make the shots, so you've got to give that kid credit for knocking his shot down.
"It's not a gimme just because you're open."
And while everyone knows about St. Catherine's two D-I guards, if the Angels are to achieve their goal of winning a state title, they'll need performances like the one Calvin Hunter delivered Saturday.
"There's got to be a little bit of strength in numbers," St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett said. "This wasn't a night where Kamari or Tyrese were scoring like they usually do, so someone else has got to step up.
"Calvin's one of the best shooters we've got. He works really hard on it. On a night like (Saturday), when we know we saw zone from tip-off to finish, it's a night a kid like him has got to shine."
Scary moment
The victory didn't come without a scary moment for St. Catherine's, though.
With 5 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game, play was stopped when Tyrese Hunter crumbled to the ground grabbing his leg. One source at the game said he saw Hunter and McGee collide near their own basket, but neither Bennett or Hyllberg said they were sure what happened.
The gym went silent for several minutes until Hunter was helped off the floor, putting no weight on his right leg.
Right after the game, Bennett didn't want to speculate on the injury.
"We'll figure it out," he said. "We'll get it properly diagnosed, and we'll figure out what's happening with that.
"... He was complaining about it on one sequence, and then he played another play or two, I think. But that's as far as I know, so we'll figure it out."
Falcons rally
In the meantime, St. Catherine's did enough to repel a second-half charge by Central that was led by junior Jack Rose, who scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half.
Down 23-15 at halftime after an ice-cold first half, the Falcons twice pulled within six points in the second half.
The last time came when Rose swished a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with about 7:30 remaining to pull the Falcons within 41-35.
"I just tried to take the ball to the rim a little more, be a little more active," Rose said of the second half. "Move without the ball and just try to tire the defender out and get my shots when I can."
But St. Catherine's put the game away on the offensive glass.
Central almost had a stop following Rose's 3, but St. Catherine's grabbed two offensive rebounds on the next sequence, which led to a step-back 3 by Tyrese Hunter. Calvin Hunter followed that with his fourth 3 of the half and then an inside bucket, both assisted by McGee, and the Angels pushed their lead to an insurmountable 49-35.
The Angels snagged 18 offensive boards for the game, with Tyrese Hunter grabbing a team-high 10 rebounds overall and senior center Marcel Tyler — who does a lot of dirty work — grabbing eight.
The undersized Falcons will benefit from the return of junior forward Michael Mulhollon, who's been out recently with a hand injury, on Monday at Delavan-Darien, but they've could've used him Saturday.
"I think the difference (Saturday) was rebounding," Hyllberg said. "They had so many offensive rebounds. Even when we had guys boxed out, they still just (were) bigger, stronger, jumped over the top of us.
"... That's the disappointing part, is we had position in there sometimes and they still got the rebound. That's a kick in the gut."
Rose led the Falcons with seven rebounds, while sophomore forward Wyatt Anderson and junior guard Kenny Garth grabbed six apiece. Garth also scored 10 points and had four assists and junior guard Devin Griffin totaled six points and four assists.
Better effort
All in all, Hyllberg was proud of his team's effort Saturday against one of the top programs in the state. Even though they lost, Hyllberg said the Falcons played much better than in Friday night's loss to Burlington, in which Hyllberg wasn't pleased with his squad's effort.
Central now holds a half-game lead over Burlington for first place in the SLC and has four conference games remaining before three straight non-conference games to end the regular season.
Rose said the Falcons can use this weekend positively for the stretch run, despite the back-to-back losses.
"Losing happens," Rose said. "It's just how we bounce back. I feel like (Friday) night we didn't play a good game, but (Saturday) we came out, we kept it close, and we battled with one of the best teams in the state."