WATCH NOW: Central boys can't halt St. Catherine's winning streak

The gym went silent for several minutes until Hunter was helped off the floor, putting no weight on his right leg.

Right after the game, Bennett didn't want to speculate on the injury.

"We'll figure it out," he said. "We'll get it properly diagnosed, and we'll figure out what's happening with that.

"... He was complaining about it on one sequence, and then he played another play or two, I think. But that's as far as I know, so we'll figure it out."

Falcons rally

In the meantime, St. Catherine's did enough to repel a second-half charge by Central that was led by junior Jack Rose, who scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half.

Down 23-15 at halftime after an ice-cold first half, the Falcons twice pulled within six points in the second half.

The last time came when Rose swished a step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key with about 7:30 remaining to pull the Falcons within 41-35.

"I just tried to take the ball to the rim a little more, be a little more active," Rose said of the second half. "Move without the ball and just try to tire the defender out and get my shots when I can."