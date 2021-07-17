WATCH NOW: Central High School graduate shares battle with congenital heart disease

SALEM LAKES — He may not have walked across the stage, but this June, Jacob Stollings graduated with flying colors.
Jacob's graduation from Westosha-Central High School marked academic success against challenging odds and the achievement of physical survival.
Born with a congenital heart condition, Jacob has undergone seven heart surgeries over his 18 years, four of them by age 2.
In a recent interview from his Salem home, Jacob shared his health journey. Helping tell his story were his older sister, Alyssa, 23, and his mother, Valerie.
Problems and fixes
Jacob’s heart-health challenges began from the get-go, Valerie said.
He was born March 31, 2003, at what is now Froedtert Hospital Kenosha (formerly Kenosha Memorial Hospital). Jacob's heart condition was discovered after he stopped breathing in the middle of the night, and he was immediately transferred to Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.
The next day, the infant underwent heart surgery.
“They thought it would be a simple fix, but it turned out to be complex," Valerie said.
Doctors diagnosed Jacob with critical aortic stenosis, a condition in which each of the four valves of his heart were compromised before birth.
At the time, much was still unknown about his condition.
“However, we did know it was severe," Valerie said. “We were told when he was born that if he’d had this condition five or 10 years earlier, he wouldn’t have made it."
A second surgery was needed soon after, because the stitches were not holding from the first. The tally of Jacob's procedures to date includes the replacement or repair of each of his four heart valves.
At age 2, he was given a mechanical valve to replace his mitral valve.
"His cardiologist said Jacob was the youngest patient that Children's Hospital had seen to have this procedure," Valerie said.
Jacob's pulmonary valve was replaced by donor tissue, and his mitral valve has been replaced four times by mechanical devices. Jacob can recall procedures done when he was in sixth grade and the two he had in high school.
"The one he had in sixth grade really hit home,” Valerie said.
His latest surgery to replace his mitral valve, meanwhile, took 12 hours.
“It was supposed to take eight hours, but there were complications because of scar tissue,” Jacob said.
For that one, he spent five days in the hospital.
“The worst parts are having to sit in bed during recovery and the first time you stand up,” Jacob said.
Family impact
Jacob’s health journey has affected his entire family.
"Jacob’s dad, Robert, is a little over-protective of him, but I got to a point where I felt he has to be a kid and do as much as he could,” Valerie said.
Alyssa recalls seeing her brother after an early surgery.
“I was only 5 but will never forget it, because we came into the room and his chest was still open," she said.
Rather than being frightened, Alyssa found herself curious about the procedures that helped her brother and later chose a career in medicine. She attended Gateway Technical College and currently works as a surgical technician in the birth and delivery department at Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie.
“Seeing what he went through made me want to help people,” Alyssa said.
High school graduation
Jacob’s surgeries and recoveries took time away from school, but he always made up his work and this spring was looking forward to graduation.
The surgery he had on April 9, however, almost jeopardized his chances of graduating with his class.
“After that surgery, I was failing most of my classes,” Jacob said. "Catching up was made worse by pain meds, finding motivation and getting a fever of 102.”
“His teachers thought he wouldn’t make it because his grades were so low,” Valerie said.
But Jacob fought back, and at the end of the school year his grades were As, Bs and one C. To regain his physical health, he also began running through his neighborhood.
“I was watching motivational speakers and thought, ‘I can do that,’” Jacob said.
“He pushes himself to the limits,” his sister and mother both said.
Like any senior, Jacob hoped to walk across the stage to accept his diploma. However, the weather on graduation day, June 6, was hot and muggy, and Jacob knew that sitting in the heat in his cap and gown were not in the best interests of his health.
Although he chose to forfeit walking with his class, Jacob was disappointed to find out his name was not called when he later watched the program on social media.
“We realize that the school was in a bad position, because holding it indoors was not an option, but still it was upsetting they didn’t acknowledge him by name,” Alyssa said.
Next steps
As Jacob looks to the future, he plans to attend Gateway Technical College to become a physical therapist assistant.
"I'm going to be a physical therapist to help others," he said.
On the health front, Jacob is doing well, with no surgeries scheduled for the foreseeable future .
Taking his seven heart surgeries in stride, he said, “After the last one, I laughed that I was ‘shooting for 10.’”
Valerie begs to differ.
“Seven is enough," she said.