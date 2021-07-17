WATCH NOW: Central High School graduate shares battle with congenital heart disease

At the time, much was still unknown about his condition.

“However, we did know it was severe," Valerie said. “We were told when he was born that if he’d had this condition five or 10 years earlier, he wouldn’t have made it."

A second surgery was needed soon after, because the stitches were not holding from the first. The tally of Jacob's procedures to date includes the replacement or repair of each of his four heart valves.

At age 2, he was given a mechanical valve to replace his mitral valve.

"His cardiologist said Jacob was the youngest patient that Children's Hospital had seen to have this procedure," Valerie said.

Jacob's pulmonary valve was replaced by donor tissue, and his mitral valve has been replaced four times by mechanical devices. Jacob can recall procedures done when he was in sixth grade and the two he had in high school.

"The one he had in sixth grade really hit home,” Valerie said.

His latest surgery to replace his mitral valve, meanwhile, took 12 hours.

“It was supposed to take eight hours, but there were complications because of scar tissue,” Jacob said.