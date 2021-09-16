WATCH NOW: Centrisys mobile event gives students real-world experience at Gateway Technical College's SC Johnson iMET Center

STURTEVANT — With an eye to both the present and the future, Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP spent two days giving area students students a bit of real-world experience.
And by doing that, Centrisys CEO and Founder Michael Kopper and his staff on hand at the college’s SC Johnson iMET Center hoped to spark additional interest in a possible career path for the young people they met with.
The company brought its mobile pilot testing trailer to the iMET Center and took students from Gateway and Racine Unified School District through a tour of the de-watering centrifuge facility Wednesday and Thursday that Kopper said makes it way around the country.
It’s all about lighting that spark for possible careers in a number of related fields, he said.
“We want to teach the kids (about) the manufacturing world,” Kopper said Thursday morning. “... We’re giving them the opportunity to see there is more to do in the manufacturing world than just (computers).
“In the system like this we brought here, we want to show that it needs about three or four engineering groups to work together to complete this whole machine. We need mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, process engineering, sitting together to develop a system, and after the system is developed, we need all the trades.”
Kopper said it’s important for the students to understand that they need any number of different skills, and if they develop those, they can find the right career that fits.
“They have to increase their horizons,” he said. “They can’t go in one direction. Today, just being a mechanic without electrical knowledge or electronic knowledge will not get them where they want to be in the future, where they’re needed. ... This is an awesome base for these young people to go into the world to work. This is what we want to show here with this system.”
Prior to the event, Ray Koukari, dean of Gateway’s School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology, echoed Kopper’s sentiments.
“(Centrisys offers) job opportunities in mechanical design, electronics, welding, CNC, sales, electromechanical, data analytics and advanced manufacturing,” Koukari said. “And this demonstration trailer will help students see their possibilities in all of these fields.”
The trailer, which weighs 35,000 pounds, is a completely finished, functional dewatering centrifuge system that is ready to run wherever it goes, Kopper said.
Built in 2020, the trailer recently returned from Arizona, where Kopper said it was on display with the company’s competitors.
“For us, this is our ‘Indy car,’” he said. “We race against all the others. ... This machine is basically the Cadillac of a machine. Every bell and whistle is on it. It has all the electronics. It can be run remotely. It can be run on-site, and it has all the options to optimize the machine to its best performance.”