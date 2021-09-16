WATCH NOW: Centrisys mobile event gives students real-world experience at Gateway Technical College's SC Johnson iMET Center

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kopper said it’s important for the students to understand that they need any number of different skills, and if they develop those, they can find the right career that fits.

“They have to increase their horizons,” he said. “They can’t go in one direction. Today, just being a mechanic without electrical knowledge or electronic knowledge will not get them where they want to be in the future, where they’re needed. ... This is an awesome base for these young people to go into the world to work. This is what we want to show here with this system.”

Prior to the event, Ray Koukari, dean of Gateway’s School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology, echoed Kopper’s sentiments.

“(Centrisys offers) job opportunities in mechanical design, electronics, welding, CNC, sales, electromechanical, data analytics and advanced manufacturing,” Koukari said. “And this demonstration trailer will help students see their possibilities in all of these fields.”

The trailer, which weighs 35,000 pounds, is a completely finished, functional dewatering centrifuge system that is ready to run wherever it goes, Kopper said.

Built in 2020, the trailer recently returned from Arizona, where Kopper said it was on display with the company’s competitors.