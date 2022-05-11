WATCH NOW: Ceremony honors current, fallen officers at Kenosha Public Safety Monument on Wednesday

Law enforcement officers throughout Kenosha County gathered at the Public Safety Monument in HarborPark on Wednesday in honor of officers who've died protecting their communities and sacrificed their health and safety for the public good.

LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL Kenosha County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Pittsley holds a banner with the name of a fallen officer during the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Servi…

Kenosha Police Deputy Chief Thomas Hansche said most local law enforcement officers don't expect to be thanked for their service, but the vast majority of area residents appreciate and support them.

"I can't tell you the number of times that I'm stopped in public by a member of the public that just wants to say thank you for what we do and for being a police officer," Hansche told the crowd. "As a community, you know that we've been through some difficult times the last few years, but even during some of those darker moments, that support was still there."

Hundreds of police officers, sheriff’s deputies, area residents and elected officials paid their respects during the annual ceremony.

Unfortunately, Hansche said, violence against police is rising across the nation and is very troubling.

LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL Sheriff David Beth speaks during the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Public Safety Monument in HarborPark on Wednesday.

"These badges on our shirts do not belong to us," Hansche said. "When I say that, what I mean is that we represent the communities in which we serve. The badges belong to you and represent a lot of people. This is why we should all be concerned about violence against police officers.

"Police officers are representatives of the community they work in. An attack on an officer is an attack on the laws and values of that community. And we continue to see increased violent attacks across the nation. This should be concerning to you."

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth spoke at the ceremony for the last time as the county's top law enforcement official. Beth is not running for re-election later this year.

"The men and women in law enforcement here today and around this great country dedicate themselves to protect us every second of the day," Beth said.

"Could you imagine what this world would be like if those who swore to uphold the Constitution of this great United States suddenly decided not to come to work tomorrow? Thank you to all of you here in uniform, those of you who once wore the badge and those who gave their lives so we all have freedom today. You are all appreciated more than you'll ever know."

Beth said it has been a "privilege to work beside all the great men and women that have helped make this country what it is today. May God's light always shine on you and guide you through your darkest hours."

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell offered the keynote speech. Rossell thanked the officers, deputies and troopers for protecting the community during recent social unrest, the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp rise in drug overdoses.

"Every day they get up and they set aside their own self, their own families. They put on the badge and they come to work for the good of our community," Rossell said. "As a judge, I get to see somewhat of a sanitized version of what they have to deal with. It's written down on paper, or maybe if there's a trial or a hearing, I get to see it in photographs or videos.

"But I'm not there. It's the officers who are there to run toward the danger, who are the ones who pick up the broken pieces, and who are there trying to help those in need."

Memorial service

Members of the Kenosha Police Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department and Twin Lakes Police Department posted the colors. The event began with the singing of the National Anthem, which was performed by Maura Murphy.

The Sheriff’s Department honored Blanco Aquino, James C. Rieschl, Frank Fabiano Jr. and Jacob Keul. The Kenosha Police Department honored Antonio Pingitore, Gary W. Fraid, Donald Murphy and Dreux Beaulier. They were all killed in the line of duty.

Each received a rose that was placed on the Public Safety Monument.

"Every time I see a local (law enforcement officer), regardless of where they are or what they might be doing, I say a quick prayer for them seeking that they have protection and they're kept safe," Pleasant Prairie Police Department Chaplain Charlie Hansen said.

"And I think we would all agree that the greatest thing for all of us would be that we would never, ever have to add another name to this memorial. I have a very deep respect for each and every one of you. And I often wondered why any of you would go into this profession, until I started spending some time with you. The two words that come to mind when I think of you are honor and courage. And for that, this city, this county, this state and this nation are forever grateful."

Near the end of the event, "Amazing Grace" was performed by the Kenosha Area Pipes & Drums Association with a bag pipe and snare drum.

A rifle salute and performance of taps closed the event. It was performed by an honor guard, consisting of officers from the Kenosha Police Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and UW-Parkside Police Department.

In 2021, there were a total of 616 officers who died in the line-of-duty, including 84 officers who died from felonious assaults and 432 from complications associated with COVID-19-related deaths. There were also 21 law enforcement K9s that died in the line-of-duty last year, according to event organizers.

This year, there have already been over 92 line-of-duty deaths.

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Chaplain Karen Metallo offered the National Police Prayer.

"Loving God, giver of peace and healer of souls, we ask your blessing upon all law enforcement officers," Metallo prayed.

"Keep them safe. Watch over them with your powerful angels. Comfort and cover them with your healing love. Bless them with your spirit and strength. Bless them with your hope and courage."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.