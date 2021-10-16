WATCH NOW: Chabad of Kenosha creates Holocaust memorial as part of portable Ark of the Law

Remembering loved ones is sacred. For families of persons who lost their lives during or survived the Holocaust, it is also a duty.

In recent months the community of Chabad of Kenosha has created a memorial to Kenosha area families whose lives were forever changed by the Holocaust.

The memorial is part of a portable Ark of the Law created by local artisans for the Chabad.

Also referred to by the Hebrew term Aron Kodesh, or holy ark, the ark is an ornate cabinet containing sacred Torah scrolls used for public worship. In a synagogue, the ark is built into the structure of a building.

To accommodate the need for worship beyond the synagogue doors, however, many communities also have a portable ark in which they can transport their Torah scrolls.

Until recently B'nai Zedek Chabad of Kenosha did not have a portable ark. "We were using a 'massive ark' made for a different synagogue," said Chabad Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski.

The community began seriously considering a portable ark in 2020 when they took services outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Completed in May of this year, the portable ark was ready for this year’s High Holy holidays, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot.