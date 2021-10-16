WATCH NOW: Chabad of Kenosha creates Holocaust memorial as part of portable Ark of the Law

Remembering loved ones is sacred. For families of persons who lost their lives during or survived the Holocaust, it is also a duty.
In recent months the community of Chabad of Kenosha has created a memorial to Kenosha area families whose lives were forever changed by the Holocaust.
The memorial is part of a portable Ark of the Law created by local artisans for the Chabad.
Also referred to by the Hebrew term Aron Kodesh, or holy ark, the ark is an ornate cabinet containing sacred Torah scrolls used for public worship. In a synagogue, the ark is built into the structure of a building.
To accommodate the need for worship beyond the synagogue doors, however, many communities also have a portable ark in which they can transport their Torah scrolls.
Until recently B'nai Zedek Chabad of Kenosha did not have a portable ark. "We were using a 'massive ark' made for a different synagogue," said Chabad Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski.
The community began seriously considering a portable ark in 2020 when they took services outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Completed in May of this year, the portable ark was ready for this year’s High Holy holidays, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot.
“Most synagogues like to have a portable ark to transport the Torah scrolls for (community) events," said Ronald Sanders, president of Chabad Kenosha for the past 20 years. “We wanted one that carried two Torah scrolls because we do full services in a tent because of COVID."
A powerful memorial
In addition to providing a container for two Torah scrolls, the Kenosha Chabad ark serves as a Holocaust memorial.
Laser-written on the inside of the left-hand panel is a memorial prayer and dedication to Holocaust survivors and "martyrs" who perished.
“My grandfather lost most of his family to the Holocaust,” Wilschanski said.
On the inside of the right panel of the ark are names of survivors and martyrs whose families made their homes in Kenosha.
This inspiration for the memorial came from Kenosha resident Robert Lindeman whose parents, Ingeborg and Henry Lindeman, were Holocaust survivors. Ingeborg spent four years in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, coming to Kenosha in 1949. She died in 2019 at age 90.
“Robert’s mother’s entire life was framed by the Holocaust and she expressed interest in having a memorial at the synagogue,” Wilschanski said.
Ark builders
Crafted from a medium dark wood, the Chabad's ark contains two Torah scrolls, a Torah crown, scroll handles and bells.
Front panels are adorned with carved gold leaf Hebrew characters representing the numbers of the 10 commandments.
Construction of the ark was a team effort.
Sanders, who had a wood working business until two years ago, did the basic carpentry for the exterior of the art.
“Now I do wood working as a hobby, exclusively on items with Jewish significance,” he said. Previously he had constructed a portable ark for a synagogue in Mequon.
Artist Nir Dror of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., crafted the Torah lettering on the exterior of the panel doors and scroll work for the sides of the ark. “We used a specific font (of Hebrew letters) requested by the rabbi,” he said.
A native of Israel, Dror owns a Chicago company that crafts functional and decorative items from reclaimed wood. He also has extensive experience in creating religious artwork.
“Nir is a great designer,” Sanders said. “ I made (the ark) functional; he made it pretty.”
Kenosha resident Randye VanOsdol made a red velvet curtain to separate the panel doors from the Torah scrolls and other elements stored inside the ark.
Traditionally the curtain is called a “parochet” after the curtain that in the Tabernacle and Temple screened the Holy of Holies.
“I was happy do do it,” she said. “I have been a part of Chabad for 20 years and most of the old-time sewers are gone now.”
HB Laser Art, Kenosha, inscribed the Holocaust memorial names.
History of Chabad Kenosha
Chabad of Kenosha began in 1904 with the establishment of Congregation Bnai Zedek.
In 2007 the congregation became affiliated with Chabad of Wisconsin, a Jewish outreach community, adopting the name Congregation Bnai Zekek Chabad of Kenosha.
Wilschanski came to serve the community in 2007 and in 2009 built his home and the current synagogue at 6522 87th Ave.
In 2018 plans began for fundraising and construction of a new synagogue and Jewish learning center in the 6900 block of 88th Avenue.
A portable ark was among the elements they knew they would need and COVID just sped up the process, Wilschanski said.
“The most powerful part of this ark is the Holocaust part,” Wilschanski said. “I don’t think anyone in town realizes how very real the Holocaust was to members of the Kenosha community.”
“The new ark is not only holy by definition but because it serves as a Holocaust memorial,” Sanders said.
“The Torah is eternal so this ark is keeping (Holocaust history) alive,” Wilschanski said. “This is the secret to survival.”