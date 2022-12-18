A large crowd joined the Chabad of Kenosha Sunday for a vibrant celebration and menorah lighting at its new center on the first night of Hanukkah.

Hundreds attended the free event at Chabad of Kenosha’s new home, 6520 67th St. Attendees participated in the lighting of a large menorah outside the center’s entrance, feasted on latkes, doughnuts and drinks, and celebrated the opening of a new Judaica gift shop. Children danced, played games and received plenty of balloon animals.

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple by the Maccabees, Jewish warriors, after their victory over the Syrians. This year it begins the evening of Dec. 18 and ends in the evening of Dec. 26.

The Hanukkah menorah is the candelabrum with nine branches lit during the eight nights of the holiday, and it represents the miracle of a tiny amount of pure oil lasting eight days.

Chabad of Kenosha has held Hanukkah events at different spaces over the years, but this year is the first to be held in its new center.

Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski called the celebration a soft opening of the space formerly known as the Colergét Conference Center. It purchased the space just a few months ago.

Wilschanski said Hanukkah represents the end of one season and the start of another, and it inspires people to “be a light and shine.”

“The story of Hanukkah really is about a small flame and adding flames, adding a light,” Wilschanski said. “It’s about a small group of people who were the minority standing up and doing what’s right and then being successful.”

He said it’s important to continue “standing up for what’s right and being a light” in the world.

“There’s a beauty to it,” he said. “Be someone that shines.”

While the Jewish community in Kenosha County is not large, Wilschanski said the he and his congregation are proud to be here.

“Kenosha has been wonderful,” Wilschanski said. “It’s been a blessing. ... People have been very welcoming and very giving. As a community as a whole, it’s been very supportive.”

Also in attendance were Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, incoming Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton, Kenosha Fire Chief Christopher Bigley, Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Tilton and former Kenosha County Public Works Director Ray Arbet.

Antaramian congratulated Chabad of Kenosha on the new location.

“Congratulations on the beautiful facility you now have,” Antaramian said. “It’s taken a long time and I know you’ve worked hard. ... We’re so glad to have you in the community.”

Antaramian said Hanukkah is a about “courage and faith of where you are going and what you are going to be.”

Kerkman expressed similar sentiments.

“This time of year is such a magical time no matter what your faith is and it brings people together,” Kerkman said. “I’m really honored to be here to help celebrate the new center and be a part of your celebration today.”

