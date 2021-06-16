WATCH NOW: Chance to win signed guitar, onstage seating offered to vaccinated Country Thunder patrons

RANDALL — Showing a vaccination card at Country Thunder will get patrons a chance to win a signed guitar or an onstage seat during performances of headline acts during the music festival, scheduled for July 15-18 in Randall.
The incentives were announced Tuesday by Country Thunder general manager Kim Blevins in an email to Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.
“We will ask vaccinated patrons to show their vaccination card at the Information Booth on site for a chance to win a guitar signed by all the artists performing at the event,” Blevins wrote. “We only get 12 signed per show, so it is probably the best incentive we can offer.”
Blevins said an additional incentive will be offered: onstage seating for two during the evening’s headline performance.
Freiheit shared the information Tuesday with the Kenosha County Board, which unanimously approved the Activity Control License for the event. In addition to the incentives, Blevins said the main entrance walkway will be enlarged to “avoid the bottleneck of people that often happens at a certain part of the day.”
“Our plan starting tomorrow is to create social media posts, send out several newsletters to all of our ticket holders and put messaging on our website encouraging people to get vaccinated,” the letter reads. “Since there is no mask mandate any longer, we will not be suggesting people wear masks at the event.”
During the event, Blevins said the plan to is have messages regarding COVID displayed on signs, as well as on the Jumbotron.
“I’m pleased with some of the things they’re putting in place,” Freiheit said of the measures. “These are good ways to promote vaccination ahead of time.”
Freiheit said Country Thunder is “a higher risk event,” as many people are coming from out of state, and attendees camp on site in close quarters.
The festival’s COVID-19 Management Plan states Country Thunder will request that those attending the event provide a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination record prior to attending. It’s a measure being used at other large music festivals set to resume throughout the nation – including Lollapalooza, scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1 in Chicago.
“The only way we really get past this virus is to have people vaccinated,” Blevins said. “So, we’re willing to make that recommendation and ask our patrons to be mindful of that.”
The plan notes the guidelines may change prior to the event, and protocols will be communicated to the public.
Under the fluid plan, all full-time Country Thunder staff will be vaccinated. It will be recommended that part-time and seasonal staff be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test before arriving at the event, as well.
Freiheit said she will continue to work with event organizers to ensure the environment is as safe as possible.
Additionally, the town of Randall has approved the Class B liquor license and a Conditional Use Permit for the event.