WATCH NOW: Chance to win signed guitar, onstage seating offered to vaccinated Country Thunder patrons

RANDALL — Showing a vaccination card at Country Thunder will get patrons a chance to win a signed guitar or an onstage seat during performances of headline acts during the music festival, scheduled for July 15-18 in Randall.

The incentives were announced Tuesday by Country Thunder general manager Kim Blevins in an email to Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.

“We will ask vaccinated patrons to show their vaccination card at the Information Booth on site for a chance to win a guitar signed by all the artists performing at the event,” Blevins wrote. “We only get 12 signed per show, so it is probably the best incentive we can offer.”

Blevins said an additional incentive will be offered: onstage seating for two during the evening’s headline performance.

Freiheit shared the information Tuesday with the Kenosha County Board, which unanimously approved the Activity Control License for the event. In addition to the incentives, Blevins said the main entrance walkway will be enlarged to “avoid the bottleneck of people that often happens at a certain part of the day.”